HUDSON – The Neches Lady Tigers dominated the Goodrich Lady Hornets, 89-15, behind 33 points from Joely Jenkins.
The Lady Tigers moved up to sixth in the latest TABC polls and they proved why Monday. Neches had three players reach double figures Monday night with Jenkins leading the way. Her nine threes led to a season high 33 points for her and a bi-district championship trophy. Sealy Hines followed her with 19 points, while Mallory Main added 17.
Neches opened up a 33-2 lead in the first quarter, which was highlighted by the hot hand of Jenkins who had three triples. Neches went into half leading 67-8 where they put up another 30-point quarter. Both Jenkins and Main had three three’s in the quarter. Jenkins finished her night with nine of their 12 third-quarter points – all coming from behind the arc.
The Lady Tigers advance to the area round where they’ll meet the Hubbard Lady Jaguars Thursday. Game is set for 6 p.m. at Leon High School.
