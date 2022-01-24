PALESTINE – The Elkhart Lady Elks took part two of their district series against the Westwood Lady Panthers in a down-to-the-wire 47-46 win.
There was never a point in the game where either side was led by more than seven in Friday’s District 20-3A contest. The Lady Elks controlled the lead for a large portion of the game after Westwood took a 5-3 lead on a three-pointer from Sydney Collier.
Elkhart’s Jemina-Espinar Crespo tied the game at five on a steal and fast-break layup – her first of many on the night. Zoey Wood scored the final basket of the quarter for the Lady Elks as they took a 7-5 lead into the second.
A corner three from Crespo extended Elkhart’s lead to five. Back-to-back steals from Crespo and Belen Maldonardo helped the Lady Elks open the quarter on a 7-2 run. Westwood responded with a 7-2 run of their own with Jaysa Coney scoring three of their points during that stretch. Anaiya Birdow tied the game at 16 on a 10-foot jumper from the right side of the free-throw line. Two consecutive buckets from Crespo pushed Elkhart back in front, 20-16 before a final layup from Birdow closed the half with them trailing by two.
Elkhart was once again first to strike in the second half. Taylor Teems and Hadley Waldon helped increase their lead to six early in the third quarter. The Lady Elks continued to share the scoring load with Jordyn Luman and Waldon cashing in the next two baskets. They had begun the quarter on an 8-3 run with 4:22 left until the fourth.
Westwood’s Graci Weston temporarily capped Elkhart’s run as she was fouled on a driving layup. Weston stepped to the line and drained the free throw to complete the and-1. Weston’s next layup missed but was cleaned up by Birdow who pulled Westwood within two with under three minutes remaining in the quarter.
Elkhart was forced to burn a timeout after being held scoreless for two minutes of game time. However, their scoring drought ended after Crespo splashed a needed three from the right corner. Another three from Crespo gave Elkhart a six-point lead heading into the fourth.
As hot as Crespo remained all night, the Lady Panthers continued to keep themselves within striking distance. Following a layup from Zoey Wood, Westwood went on a 9-2 run that spanned nearly five minutes of game time. A pair of free throws from Birdow tied things at 39.
Elkhart’s Crespo answered back with a driving floater to reclaim the lead. Another steal and a fast-break layup from Crespo put them up to four. A jumper from Westwood’s Collier put the game back within one possession before Crespo answered back with her 24th point of the game.
Trailing 47-43, a Graci Weston jumper closed them within two with three seconds remaining. The Lady Elks attempted to quickly push the ball down the court, but the long arms of Jaysa Coney were able to steal the ball and were fouled with under two seconds left. She missed the first and drained the second.
Elkhart was able to throw the ball past halfcourt and hold on for a 47-46 win.
