ELKHART – The Westwood Lady Panthers moved to 2-0 in district after their down-to-the-wire win over the Elkhart Lady Elks Tuesday, 40-39.
Anything involving cross-town rivals usually has the makings of a classic and Tuesday night’s district contest between Westwood and Elkhart wasn’t any different. The Lady Elks controlled much of the first quarter – leading 8-2 halfway through the quarter. Westwood was able to kick their offense into gear a bit, but still trailed 12-8 heading into the second quarter.
Offensive production remained low for both sides as neither team hit double digits in the quarter. Elkhart’s Jimena Espinar-Crespo continued to help carry the scoring load for the Lady Elks. She scored their first basket of the second quarter from a steal and layup.
Westwood’s Anaiya Birdow answered with back-to-back baskets on the opposite end to pull Westwood within one, 14-13.
Lady Panther Asia Williams got her first point at the free-throw line – going 1-of-2 – before a Graci Weston jumper gave Westwood their first lead of the game with 1:38 remaining until half.
Elkhart’s Espinar-Crespo shot back with her first three of the game that retook the lead for the Lady Elks, 17-16. Another free throw for Westwood moved the game to 17-17 at the half.
Espinar-Crespo continued to have the hot hand for the Lady Elks at the top of the third. Her second three-pointer of the game gave them a 20-17 hold on the game. Jordyn Luman extended their lead to five on a putback layup.
Westwood was forced to burn a timeout, which was arguably the biggest turning point of the game for the Lady Panthers. Westwood answered Elkhart’s 5-0 run with a 16-0 run that extended through throughout the quarter. Six different scorers contributed to the run for Westwood, which included a wing three from Harlee Autery that pushed them ahead 28-22. Williams scored closed out the run with a final basket at the end of the quarter.
Westwood led 33-22 heading into the fourth with full momentum on their side.
However, a rivalry game wouldn’t be complete without a movie-like finish.
Elkhart opened the quarter on a 12-0 run with Espinar-Crespo scoring six of their points during the stretch. Elkhart’s full-court pressure proved bothersome for Westwood as eight of Elkhart’s points come from turnovers.
“We have to learn to lock in and stay in,” Westwood head coach Daylyn Harris said. “The second [we got] comfortable [we gave] give them momentum. We weren’t patient enough to hang onto the ball. But we can grow from it. We’re seeing things we’re not used to. It was a tight game to be in, but it’s one we needed to be in early in the season to build confidence.”
A Jaysa Coney free throw finally snapped the impressive run from Elkhart as the game was locked at 36 with three minutes in the game.
A free throw from Belen Maldonado gave the Lady Elks a one-point lead before Westwood’s Sydney Collier was fouled on the opposite end. The junior guard stepped to the line and found the bottom of the net twice to retake the lead for Westwood.
Their lead was short-lived as Espinar-Crespo refused to allow Westwood to get comfortable. She scored her 19th point on a pull jumper from the right baseline that earned them a 39-38 lead. However, foul trouble continued to plague Elkhart as Coney was fouled on a layup with under a minute to go. She made both with the first shot getting a little shooter’s luck as it bounced off the back rim into the net.
Elkhart was unable to respond as time ran down.
Espinar-Crespo led all scorers with 19 points. Maldanado was Elkhart’s second-leading scorer with nine. Westwood’s Coney had a team-high of 10 points with Birdow following her with eight points.
“We found a way to win,” Harris said. “These are always tough games to be in. It’s hard to play at Elkhart. We did enough. We’re going to get better at finishing. We’re going to be in more situations like this. I’m proud of this team. They were mature enough to handle tonight.”
