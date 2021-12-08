PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers opened their district slate with a 32-27 win over the Buffalo Lady Bison Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers were fresh off back-to-back wins that saw them grab the consolation trophy at the Slocum varsity basketball tournament this past weekend, which head coach Daylyn Harris believed helped carry the momentum heading into their district opener.
“It’s all about believing that they can,” Harris said. “Being in the last two games gave them a lot of confidence heading into tonight. We’re hoping to take some of this momentum into our tournament this weekend and on the road to Elkhart next Tuesday.”
Sydney Coller helped set an early tone for the Lady Panthers in a low-scoring first half for both sides. The guard cashed a triple at the start of the game before finding Jaysa Coney down low for an easy layup to put them up 5-1.
A three-minute scoring drought for Westwood ended on a pair of free throws from Harlee Autery before Coney scored the final bucket of the quarter on an assist from Anaiya Birdow.
Westwood saw their 9-7 lead wiped away thanks to a 4-0 run from Buffalo to start the second quarter. Graci Weston cut the deficit to one as she split her shots at the free-throw line before Autery snagged the missed shot and put it back up to push Westwood in front 12-11.
The Lady Panthers would take that 12-11 lead into the half.
The second half proved much more favorable on the offensive end for Westwood. An added sense of urgency and aggression showed itself early and led them to their highest-scoring quarter of the contest thus far.
The Lady Panthers opened the quarter with a 10-0 run. Free throws from Asia Williams and Birdow started the offensive output. Birdow, who had been Westwood’s leading scorer on the season, began to find her offensive rhythm which created open looks for the rest of the Lady Panther squad.
“Get to the rim and score,” Harris said on what she told her team at the half. “We have to learn to score before we turn the ball over. We have to cherish the ball. Our offense is there. We just have to be more patient to see it. We try to get something on the first pass. We have to understand the more you reverse the ball the less they’re going to want to play defense. Good things open up when you’re patient.”
After back-to-back baskets from Birdow pushed Westwood’s lead to 20-11, Autery’s hustle again earned her a basket after chasing down a rebound before putting the ball back up. Westwood’s 11-point lead was the largest lead of the night from either side. Coney and Autery scored the final two baskets of the quarter as Westwood led 26-16 heading into the final quarter.
Late in the fourth, Westwood found themselves amid a raging Buffalo team. The Lady Bison had outscored Westwood 10-4 in the first six minutes of the quarter – reducing their lead to 30-26. After a brief timeout, Westwood regained their focus and held Buffalo scoreless in the final two minutes of the game.
A Coney layup – thanks to a Weston full-court pass – placed a strong exclamation on the game. Autery finished with 10 points, six rebounds. Coney recorded eight points and six rebounds. Birdow rounded out the trio with seven points, six rebounds.
Asia Williams had a team high of 11 rebounds.
“We haven’t started in this position in a long time,” Harris said. “The progress they’ve made over the past couple of years is good to see. We still have a lot of work to do, but this puts us in a position to believe we can compete with some of these teams in our district. Now we have to carry this through.”
