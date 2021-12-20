Whitehouse 43, Frankston 30

WHITEHOUSE – The Frankston Maidens fell Friday to Whitehouse, 43-30, in large part to big second and third quarters from Whitehouse.

Whitehouse – 3 | 16 | 12 | 12

Frankston – 4 | 8 | 6 | 12

Scoring Leaders:

  • Maggie Caveness 8 points
  • Brianna Looney 5 points
  • Wila Davis 5 points

Groveton 47, Grapeland 40

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes dropped their district opener Friday, 47-40, against Groveton.

Groveton – 21 | 6 | 8 |12

Grapeland – 6 | 16 | 10 | 8

Scoring Leaders:

  • Destiny Bolden 8 points
  • Jamiyah Bowie 8 points
  • Morgan Terry 6 points

Neches 82, Kennard 20

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers enjoyed their largest win of the season Friday against the Kennard Lady Tigers in a 62-point victory, 82-20.

Neches – 27 | 24 | 20 | 11

Kennard – 4 | 6 | 2 | 8

Scoring Leaders:

  • Kacie Trimble 22 points
  • Aubrey Kincaide 13 points
  • Sealy Hines 11 points
  • Abigail Spaith 11 points
  • Joely Jenkins 11 points

