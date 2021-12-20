Whitehouse 43, Frankston 30
WHITEHOUSE – The Frankston Maidens fell Friday to Whitehouse, 43-30, in large part to big second and third quarters from Whitehouse.
Whitehouse – 3 | 16 | 12 | 12
Frankston – 4 | 8 | 6 | 12
Scoring Leaders:
- Maggie Caveness 8 points
- Brianna Looney 5 points
- Wila Davis 5 points
Groveton 47, Grapeland 40
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes dropped their district opener Friday, 47-40, against Groveton.
Groveton – 21 | 6 | 8 |12
Grapeland – 6 | 16 | 10 | 8
Scoring Leaders:
- Destiny Bolden 8 points
- Jamiyah Bowie 8 points
- Morgan Terry 6 points
Neches 82, Kennard 20
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers enjoyed their largest win of the season Friday against the Kennard Lady Tigers in a 62-point victory, 82-20.
Neches – 27 | 24 | 20 | 11
Kennard – 4 | 6 | 2 | 8
Scoring Leaders:
- Kacie Trimble 22 points
- Aubrey Kincaide 13 points
- Sealy Hines 11 points
- Abigail Spaith 11 points
- Joely Jenkins 11 points
