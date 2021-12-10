FRANKSTON – The Neches Lady Tigers finished their Thursday slate undefeated after defeating Arp Thursday morning and the Frankston Maidens Thursday evening.
It was a rematch of the golden bracket championship game from the Slocum varsity basketball tournament last weekend as Neches and Frankston found themselves squared off again. Neches won that game 42-36 Saturday. The odds remained in the Lady Tigers' favor once again as they defeated Frankston 52-30.
Neches’ offense started the game hot – much different from the last time these two sides met. Aubrey Kincaide attacked the rim early, which earned her an and-one opportunity at the line. A layup from Kacie Trimble put the Lady Tigers up 5-2.
Neches continued to pour into Frankston and at quarter’s end, they had five different scorers to help them build an 11-3 lead.
Frankston was able to find some offense in the second, but Neches remained hot from the field. They outscored the Maidens 8-4 in the first four minutes thanks to a pair of threes from Joely Jenkins and Kincaide. Bandy Bizzell cashed in on her first triple of the game late in the quarter to pull them within nine, before Sealy Hines extended their lead back to 12 with Neches’ third three of the quarter.
The Lady Tigers led 26-14 at the half.
Hines picked up where she left off in the second half as she opened the quarter with her second three of the contest. Kincaide, who finished the game with eight rebounds, was feisty on the glass all night. She snatched a rebound and finished at the rim to push Neches in front by 17.
Frankston was outscored 13-6 in the quarter as they trailed 39-20.
Again, Neches opened the quarter with another three-point basket – this time coming from Jenkins. Jenkins dropped in four threes of the night with three of those coming in the fourth quarter. She scored six of the final eight points for Neches as they finished off the Maidens 52-30.
Jenkins finished the game with 12 points. Hines led all scorers with 15 points and seven rebounds. Kincaide added 11 points to go along with her eight boards. Ja’shalyn Hatton led the Maidens with 10 points, while Brianna Looney finished with five points and seven steals. Neches will play their last pool game today against Grace at 10:30 a.m.
Frankston will face off against Arp at noon. The Maidens are 1-1 in pool play as they defeated Grace in their first game of the day, 57-27, thanks to a near double-double from Maggie Caveness where she recorded eight points and 11 boards. Looney led them in scoring with 12.
