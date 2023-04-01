Neches Lady Tigers Aubrey Kincade and Sealy Hines shared the rights to the District 27-A Most Valuable Player award. Lady Tiger Kathryn Morgan was named Freshman of the Year. Joely Jenkins was named Offensive Player of the Year and head coach Andy Snider earned Coach of the Year. Slocum’s Annie Cockerham was honored as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Kincade moved from last year’s standing as Freshman of the Year to sharing MVP honors with fellow sophomore Sealy Hines. Kincade was one of the driving forces behind the Lady Tigers playoff run. This season she averaged 9.3 points per game, six assists and five rebounds. She was named to the Texas Association for Basketball Coaches All-Region and All-State team, while also receiving All-State honors from the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Hines shared similar honors to Kincade as a TABC All-Region and All-State player, along with state honors with the TGCA. Hines led the Lady Tigers in scoring – averaging 15.2 points per game, five rebounds and nearly three assists per game.
Jenkins was also named TABC All-Region and TGCA All-State as the Lady Tigers second-leading scorer. She was one of their leading scorers in the State semifinals with 17 points. For the year, she averaged 14 points, 2.5 steals and 2.5 assists.
Kathyrn Morgan stepped into the starting lineup for the Lady Tigers and proved to be a vital piece of their district championship run. Similarly, Slocum’s Cockerham helped the Lady Mustangs finish second in district as their defensive anchor. Despite dropping two games to Neches, they were the only team all season to hold Neches under 40 points both times.
Coach Snider wrapped up their district superlatives with his Coach of the Year nod. The Lady Tigers finished 32-3 on the season and secured an undefeated district championship run. They were also State semifinalist for the third consecutive season.
Kacie Trimble was first team All-District for Neches. Trimble was also a TABC All-Region and TGCA All-State honoree. She finished the season averaging 10 points per game and eight rebounds as their main presence in the post.
Slocum’s Julie Neal and Lexi Bennett was their leading scorers throughout the season for the Lady Mustangs with both of them averaging close to double figures.
Libby Raine and Jessi Sumpter were honorable mentions for Neches. Laney Taylor and Audrey Leuschner were the honorable mentions for the Lady Mustangs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.