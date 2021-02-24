BUFFALO – The Neches Lady Tigers are back in the regional quarterfinals after bypassing the Coolidge Lady Yellowjackets, 58-35, Tuesday night.
Though teams across the state reset their record once playoffs begin, it's worth mentioning the Lady Tigers extended their winning streak to 10 games following Tuesday's performance.
Offense and defense were simultaneously great for Neches from tipoff and helped them stretch out a dominant 22-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
A large portion of the scoring load was carried by Lexi Rogers – who had 13 of the Lady Tigers points in the opening quarter.
Offensive production slowed in the second quarter for Neches, though they still carried a 23-point lead into hafltime.
Rogers remained the most consistent scorer for the Lady Tigers as her 28 total points on the night will show. Emily Hill finished with eight points, while Mallory Main and Kacie Kimbrough both added seven.
Neches led 45-13 after three quarters. Coolidge's 22-point fourth quarter made the statbook a little cleaner, but ultimately it was the Lady Tigers dominance that remained the storyline of the game.
Neches will move on to play the Abbott Lady Panthers Thursday at 6 p.m. in Kerens.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 22 | 9 | 14 | 13
Coolidge – 2 | 6 | 5 | 22
Bi-District Round
Bye
Area Round
Neches 58, Coolidge 35
Regional Quarterfinals
Neches Lady Tigers vs. Abbott Lady Panthers
