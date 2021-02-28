GEORGETOWN – The Neches Lady Tigers pulled out another close contest in their 37-35 victory against the Rocksprings Lady Angoras Saturday.
The Lady Tigers needed 21 points from senior Kacie Kimbrough and a fourth-quarter comeback to advance to their first regional finals appearance since 2012. Rocksprings held a 31-22 lead through three quarters and watched as the Lady Tigers outscored them 15-4 in the fourth.
Outside of Kimbrough's big scoring night, Mallory Main finished with eight points, while Lexi Rogers added seven.
Now the regeining District 27-1A champions, Neches, will move on to battle the defending Class 1A Region IV champions Chireno Lady Owls.
Chireno is looking to make their second straight appearance in the 1A State Semifinals. Neches will be looking to end their nine-year state tournament drought Tuesday night at 6 p.m. when it battles the Lady Owls at Rusk High school.
The Lady Owls, who received a first-round playoff bye and have outscored their three postseason opponents by a combined 168-69.
Neches, who also received a first-round playoff bye, handled Coolidge accordingly in the area round but has been involved in close encounters their previous two outtings.
Bi-District Round
Bye
Area Round
Neches 58, Coolidge 35
Regional Quarterfinals
Neches 62, Abbott 57
Regional Semifinals
Neches 37, Rocksprings 35
Regional Finals
Neches Lady Tigers vs. Chireno Lady Owls
