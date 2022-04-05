The Neches Lady Tigers had three players highlight the District 27-A Superlatives in Sealy Hines, Kacie Trimble and Aubrey Kincade.
The Lady Tigers magical state tournament run was spearheaded by their fearsome freshman class – three of which received district superlatives. Hines was named Offensive Player of the Year after averaging 11 points two assists and five rebounds. Hines was a sniper for the Lady Tigers with her highlight moment coming during the Regional semfinals where she cashed in on eight threes against McMullen. Hines was also a member of the UIL All-State tournament team and the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 1A All-State team.
Trimble was the defensive anchors for Neches and was awarded as the Defensive Player of the Year. Trimble helped carry some of the scoring load for Neches at 11 points per game and six rebounds. Trimble was also apart of the UIL All-Tournament team. Kincade earned Freshman of the Year after averaging 10 points, five assists, six rebounds and four steals per game. Kincade was continuously a double-double threat during their playoff run. She recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds in their Region-IV championship win over Fayetteville. Kincade also scored 10 points with 12 assists in their area championship victory over Hubbard.
Mallory Main, Abigail Spaith and Joely Jenkins were honored with All-District first team selections. Oakwood’s Jacee Youngblood was also a member of the first team. Main and Spaith were the only seniors on the team and were credited as the sparks that made the team go. Jenkins was the fourth freshman to receive All-District praise for Neches. Jenkins had a breakout playoff performance against Goodrich where she scored 33 points on nine three pointers. Libby Raine received second team All-District for Neches.
Oakwood’s Rai’Miaya Winston and Aiyana Pursley were also members of the All-District second team.
