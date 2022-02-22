CORSICANA – The Palestine Ladycats crossed their first historic milestone last Friday following their area round win over the Jarrell Lady Cougars. Tonight, they have a chance to etch their name in history forever against the Le Vega Lady Pirates.
“We want to impose our will from start to finish,” head coach Nicole Anderson said. “The whole focus is to let our defense turn into our offense and that’s exactly what has been happening.”
The Ladycats have not given up more than 40 points since their Jan. 21 district contest against the Jasper Lady Bulldogs. Including their two playoff wins, Palestine is currently on a 13-game winning streak heading into tonight. Palestine is ranked is ranked 18th in the latest TABC polls. La Vega is ranked sixth as they currently boast a 12-game win streak coming into tonight’s Regional Quarterfinals match.
They defeated Hudson 75-15 in the bi-district round before clipping Salado 76-33 in the area round. La Vega went five rounds deep in last year’s playoffs before losing to Hardin-Jefferson. A tough contest for a Palestine squad who are in their first Regional Quarterfinals game since 2001. In records dating back to 1982, the Ladycats have not advanced past this round.
“We have to stay true to who we are,” Anderson said. “We need to do the things we do really well and have to continue to improve on the things we need to improve on. But it’s about us. We have to take care of our business so we perform to the level we know we can play at. The scoreboard will take care of itself.”
Palestine guard Ay’Lasia Fantroy is coming off of one of her best performances of the season as she posted 14 points, 15 rebounds, five steals, five assists and three blocks. Jan’aa Johnson has also blossomed into the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder. She put up 12 points and seven boards against Jarrell. Jocelyn Musil has been the team’s top defender and team captain. She has, at times, stepped up as a third scorer for the Ladycats though her primary skill set helps then on the defensive end.
The Ladycats are set for tipoff tonight at 7:30 pm inside Navarro College. Winner of this game advances to play Hardin-Jefferson in the Regional Semifinals.
