RUSK – The Palestine Ladycats secured a first place finish in District 17-4A Monday night inside Rusk Coliseum behind a 64-59 win over the Jasper Lady Dawgs.
“We were more aggressive in our attack,” head coach Nicole Anderson said. “We pushed the ball and rebounded a ton better than we did Friday night.We sat down and defended, which was the difference in the game this time.”
Palestine and Jasper were in for their third installment of this back-and-forth district contest. Palestine won the first meet up at home, 45-38, before Jasper snapped Palestine's eight-game winning streak in their district finale, 62-48.
Jasper's final win not only disrupted Palestine's longest win streak in years, but it meant the two would share a piece of the district championship instead of the Ladycats being the sole proprietors of the award.
Monday, on neutral grounds, the two 17-4A opponents played for playoff seeding.
Palestine head coach Nicole Anderson was admittedly frustrated with her team's district finale loss Friday and it was apparent the team shared her feelings.
They opened the first quarter on a 16-2 run with Ay'Lashia Fantroy scoring eight of their points.
“Us pushing and running is what we should be doing all the time,” Anderson said about her team's hot start. “I tell the kids all the time we create a lot of offense from our defense. We were pressing, which led to turnovers and easy buckets for us.”
Ja'Mya Reeves had a crucial and-one conversion that gave them the 16-2 lead.
Jasper steadily begin to find their rhythm as the quarter prolonged and even outscored the Ladycats 10-8 following their run.
Jasper continued to chip away at Palestine's lead as they outscored them 14-9 in the second quarter. After putting up 10 points in the first quarter, Jasper held Fantroy to four in the second.
Palestine led 33-26 at half.
Jasper continued to power their way back into the game. The two sides traded baskets for a large part of the third quarter as Palestine maintained a 42-38 lead late in the quarter.
With under a 1:30 left, Jasper finally took their first lead of the game – 43-42. However, buckets from Fantroy and Tia Hatten gave the Ladycats a 46-43 advantage.
An end-of-quarter three from Jasper knotted the contest at 46 heading into the fourth quarter.
First basket of the quarter went to Jasper as they momentarily took a 48-46 lead until a 6-0 run from Palestine put them up by four with four minutes left in the game.
The game of runs continued with Jasper scoring the next five points to retake the lead.
Hatten answered with a layup on the next possession to put Palestine up 54-53 with 3:00 to go.
The Lady Dawgs were able to even it back up when they split free throws on their next possession. It was 2:51 left in the game to decide which team was going to be seated as the top team out of their district.
Fantroy was fouled on Palestine's next possession, which she was able to split her free throw attempts to give the Ladycats a one-point lead.
Their lead was extended to four when Fantroy found Brianna Price on the right wing for a crucial three-point basket.
Jasper responded with a three-pointer that sunk through the net to return the game to within one possession.
Ja'Mya Reeves, who finished with 14 points on the night, charged into the lane to convert a tough layup that moved their lead to 60-57.
Jasper, who visited the free throw line four times in the quarter, once again split their attempts at the line.
Still, though the Lady Dawgs kept scoring, Palestine kept responding. Cori Hudson showed relentless effort late in the game after missing a pair of layups and following her shot until the third try fell through the net.
This time Jasper failed to respond down 62-58 and was forced to foul Fantroy who placed an exclamation point on the game with her final two free throw makes.
With Monday's win Palestine will be matched against a familiar foe in the Mexia Ladycats. The two sides are former District 19-4A rivals as Palestine is 3-1 against them in the last two years (Palestine swept Mexia in the season series last year).
“This was a great game for us,” Anderson said about getting this experience before playoffs. “It's similar to a playoff atmosphere playing on a neutral court. I'm not a big advocate of playing warmup games to get you prepared, but to have a situation where you're playing for something that really matters gives you a mental edge going into playoffs.”
