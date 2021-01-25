Palestine 58, Carthage 41
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats sit atop of the district following their 58-41 win over the Carthage Lady Dawgs Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 10 | 14 | 19 | 15
Carthage – 10 | 12 | 6 | 13
Palestine Scorers:
- Ay'Lashia Fantroy 21 points
- Corian Hudson 14 points
Fairfield 85, Westwood 8
FAIRFIELD – The Westwood Lady Panthers were overpowered by the Fairfield Lady Eagles Friday, 85-8. The Lady Panthers return home Tuesday to host the Teague Lady Lions.
LaPoynor 60, Frankston 45
LAPOYNOR – The Frankston Maidens had their three-game winning streak snapped Friday at the hands of the LaPoynor Lady Flyers, 60-45.
Quarter Breakdown
LaPoynor – 14 | 16 | 18 | 12
Frankston – 16 | 7 | 9 | 13
Frankston Scorers:
- Abbie Ramsey 17 points
Grapeland 59, Latexo 32
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes picked up their second straight win Friday with an impressive 59-32 win over the Latexo Lady Tigers. The Sandiettes were led by Teira Jones with 23 points and Telia Jones with 12. Christi Shepherd also added 11.
Cayuga 38, Kerens 37
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats survived a close one Friday in their 38-37 win against Kerens. Briley Shaw led the way with 11 points on the night.
Neches 62, Kennard 29
KENNARD – The Neches Lady Tigers remain undefeated in district play following another dominant district win. Lexi Rogers led the team with 24 points on the night with Kacie Kimbrough adding 12.
