RUSK – The Palestine Ladycats move to 2-0 in district play following Tuesday night's win over the Rusk Lady Eagles.
It’s not often a team is able to dominate their opponent from start to finish. However, on the floor of Rusk Coliseum, the Ladycats made a powerful statement in their 64-37 win.
Rusk struggled throughout the night with Palestine’s full-court press defense. The length and tenacity of the Ladycats defense allowed them to start the game on a 19-0 run. Brianna Price scored seven of their first 11 points. Following an opening layup from Ay’Lashia Fantroy, Price splashed a three from the left wing that initiated their run. Rusk was held to just three points in the quarter as they trailed 20-3 entering the second.
Scoring briefly slowed for Palestine in the second quarter, but that didn’t affect their ability to be disruptive on the defensive end. The Ladycats were held without a basket for the first three minutes of the quarter but still outscored Rusk 10-6 at quarter’s end.
Jumija Clewis finally broke through for the Ladycats when Fantroy found her in the corner for her first three of the contest. A coast-to-coast finish at the rim from Fantroy placed a cap on Palestine’s dominant first half as they led 30-9.
“We still have tendencies where we’ll relax a little bit,” head coach Nicole Anderson said. “We got the lead and fell back a little bit. We’re continuing to try and work ourselves out of that comfort zone. That just comes with maturity. We have to recognize we can’t let teams breathe.”
Palestine’s momentum easily transitioned into the second half. Four consecutive assists from Fantroy – matched with a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line – highlighted their 10-0 run to begin the third quarter. Rusk finally began to find some sort of offensive rhythm in the latter half of the period. A pair of buckets from Price and Corian Hudson increased Palestine’s lead to 28.
A final third-quarter basket from Fantroy saw their lead balloon to 29 heading into the fourth quarter.
“[Fantroy] played fantastically,” Anderson said. “She attacked the basket the way we want her to. Now she’s getting back to what she loves most and that’s sharing the ball. She’ll prefer to share it then shoot it. It’s nice to see. The team expects more of themselves when she does. We’re playing well as a team.
Fantroy continued to apply pressure on Rusk’s interior defense. Six fourth-quarter points from Fantroy brought her to 21 points and 11 assists on the night. Clewis and Hudson created a nice one-two punch as Clewis found her touch from behind the arc, while Hudson created looks inside the paint. They both finished the game with 11 points. Price also joined them with 11 points on the night.
“We were good in spurts,” Anderson said. “Defensively, when we turn it on it’s nice to watch. Offensively, we had a good night but it’s much more we need to accomplish. Overall, they played hard and we’ll take that.”
