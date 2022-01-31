PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (7-0) swept the season series against the Rusk Lady Eagles Friday, 49-36, and secured their seventh consecutive district win.
The Ladycats entered Friday’s contest as the 19th ranked class 4A team and they continue to prove it. In five of their seven district games they have held teams under 40 points, while posting an average win margin of 17 points.
Friday was a bit more competitive then the first time these two sides met, and Palestine coasted to a 32-point win. The first quarter was an instant indicator of that as during their first meeting Palestine opened the game on an 18-0 run. Still, they did attack early – racing out to an 11-2 lead. District 17-4A MVP front runner Ay’Lashia Fantroy accounted for six of their first eight points. She had a fast break finish over two defenders that gave them an 8-2 lead before a corner three from Jumija Clewis extended it to 11-2.
Rusk fought their way back into the ball game in the final minutes – outscoring Palestine 7-3. However, Palestine still sat in front 14-9 at the end of one.
Fantroy and Brianna Price combined for Palestine’s first eight points of the second quarter. An and-one conversion, followed by a free-throw line jay from Price, highlighted their 8-0 run to start the quarter. A savvy post pin from Chimsi Okonkwo pushed their lead to 15.
Before long, the Ladycats had built a 23-point lead thanks to an 18-0 run. Six different scorers contributed to their 32-9 advantage. Again, Rusk’s offense arrived late as they were able to put together a few needed possessions in the final minutes. They were able to cool off Palestine’s offense – holding them to four points in the final two minutes. Eight points during that span for the Lady Eagles reduced the sizable hold, but still left them with a 36-17 deficit to overcome at half.
Slow starts continued to plague Rusk. They were held to one point in the first four minutes of the second half as Palestine’s lead ballooned to 25. However, the latter part of the third quarter was a dry stretch for the Ladycats. Price registered the only field goal for them in the final four minutes of the quarter. But stifling defense allowed them to maintain a 21-point lead through three quarters.
Corian Hudson scored the first four points of the fourth for Palestine off a pair of dimes from Fantroy. It was the final field goals of the contest for Palestine. Rusk finished the game on a 9-0 run that made the final score a little closer.
Price led the Ladycats in scoring with 12 points. Fantroy finished with 10 points, while Hudson rounded it out the trio with eight. Okonkwo and Jocelyn Musil both added seven. The Ladycats travel to Center Tuesday in search of their eighth consecutive win.
