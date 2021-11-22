Palestine Ladycats (Crockett tournament)
CROCKETT – The Palestine Ladycats traveled to the Crockett varsity tournament this past weekend where they took home wins over Madisonville and Nacgodoches.
The Ladycats secured a 66-42 win over Madisonville where Ay’Lashia Fantroy dropped a season high of 30 points. Corian Hudson followed her with 10.
Fantroy nearly mirrored her performance against Nacogdoches where she finished with 22 points on the afternoon. Jumija Clewis was second in scoring with 13 points.
The Ladycats return home Monday for a battle against the Lindale Lady Eagles.
Alto 63, Westwood 51
ALTO – The Westwood Lady Panthers were edged out by the Alto Lady Jackets Friday in non-district play, 63-51.
Scoring Leaders:
- Aaiya Birdow: 20 points, 10 rebounds
- Sydney Collier: 17 points
- Asia Williams: 11 points, 9 rebounds
Westwood travels to Eustace Monday for a match against the Lady Bulldogs.
Neches 44, Frankston 41
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers picked up their second win Friday with a three-point victory over the Frankston Maidens, 44-41
Neches – 9 | 15 | 11 | 9
Frankston – 6 | 6 | 12 | 17
Scoring Leaders:
- Aubrey Kincaide (NHS): 14 points
- Sealy Hines (NHS): 12 points
- Wila Davis (FHS): 11 points
- Brianna Looney (FHS): 9 points
Neches travels to Leon Monday, while Frankston travels to Jacksonville.
