Fresh off their tournament championship win this past weekend the Palestine Ladycats edged Whitehouse Tuesday evening, 38-33, behind a 17-point fourth quarter.

Palestine 38, Whitehouse 33

Palestine – 12 | 0 | 9 | 17

Whitehouse – 3 | 6 | 7 | 17

Scoring Leaders

  • Ja’naa Johnson: 13 points
  • Ay’Lashia Fantroy: 9 points

Cushing 64, Grapeland 48

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandeittes fell at home Tuesday evening, 64-48, as they could not overcome a sizable first-half hole.

Cushing – 15 | 19 | 16 | 14

Grapeland – 9 | 7 | 20 | 12

Scoring Leaders

  • Cyshia Black 14 points
  • Te’lia Jones 13 points

Frankston 49, Rusk 35

RUSK – The Frankston Maidens got back in the win column Tuesday evening with a 14-point victory over the Rusk Lady Eagles, 49-35.

Frankston – 8 | 15 | 11 | 15

Rusk – 7 | 9 | 8 | 11

Scoring Leaders

  • Maggie Caveness 14 points
  • Ja’shalyn Hatton 12 points

Neches 80, Apple Springs 8

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers dominated Apple Springs Tuesday on night where all five starters reached double figures.

Neches – 26 | 27 | 17 | 16

Apple Springs – 2 | 2 | 0 | 4

Scoring Leaders

  • Mallory Main 13 points
  • Joely Jenkins 13 points
  • Abigail Spaith 12 points
  • Libby Raine 11 points
  • Sealy Hines 10 points

