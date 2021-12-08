Palestine 38, Whitehouse 33
PALESTINE – Fresh off their tournament championship win this past weekend the Palestine Ladycats edged Whitehouse Tuesday evening, 38-33, behind a 17-point fourth quarter.
Palestine – 12 | 0 | 9 | 17
Whitehouse – 3 | 6 | 7 | 17
Scoring Leaders
- Ja’naa Johnson: 13 points
- Ay’Lashia Fantroy: 9 points
Cushing 64, Grapeland 48
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandeittes fell at home Tuesday evening, 64-48, as they could not overcome a sizable first-half hole.
Cushing – 15 | 19 | 16 | 14
Grapeland – 9 | 7 | 20 | 12
Scoring Leaders
- Cyshia Black 14 points
- Te’lia Jones 13 points
Frankston 49, Rusk 35
RUSK – The Frankston Maidens got back in the win column Tuesday evening with a 14-point victory over the Rusk Lady Eagles, 49-35.
Frankston – 8 | 15 | 11 | 15
Rusk – 7 | 9 | 8 | 11
Scoring Leaders
- Maggie Caveness 14 points
- Ja’shalyn Hatton 12 points
Neches 80, Apple Springs 8
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers dominated Apple Springs Tuesday on night where all five starters reached double figures.
Neches – 26 | 27 | 17 | 16
Apple Springs – 2 | 2 | 0 | 4
Scoring Leaders
- Mallory Main 13 points
- Joely Jenkins 13 points
- Abigail Spaith 12 points
- Libby Raine 11 points
- Sealy Hines 10 points
