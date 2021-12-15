PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats picked up a home victory against the Mabank Lady Panthers Tuesday night, 45-34.
Ladycat guard Ay’Lashia Fantroy had herself a night against Mabank as her 19 points helped Palestine pick up their 21st victory of the season with three games left until the start of district.
Palestine held a commanding 24-9 victory at the half with Fantroy accounting for 11 of their points. After Mabank scored the first four points of the second half, Fantroy responded with a tough take inside the lane that resulted in an and-one opportunity at the line. The ball swished through the net – giving the Ladycats a 27-13 lead.
Palestine’s second basket of the quarter came from a Jumija Clewis layup that extended their lead to 16. Mabank responded with their first three of the half. Palestine’s answered with another Fantroy basket as she carved through the lane for her 16th point of the game.
However, the Ladycats offensive production slowed from there. The final 3:30 of the quarter saw Mabank compose a 9-2 run that left them trailing by eight entering the fourth quarter.
Brianna Price cashed Palestine’s first three of the half from the right-wing off a nice find from Fantroy. Jayanna Johnson extended Palestine’s lead to 13 with her first field goal of the game. Palestine’s zone defense refuse to allow another late-quarter run from the Lady Panthers as they were held to four points in the final 2:30 of the game. Ja’naa Johnson scored four of the final six points for the Ladycats as they walked away with an 11-point victory.
Fantroy finished the game with a game-high of 19 points. Johnson and Clewis followed with eight points.
