Palestine 56, Troy 46
CENTERVILLE – The Palestine Ladycats brought home the tournament championship following their 56-46 win over Troy in the gold bracket title game at Centerville Saturday.
Ladycat Ay’Lashia Fantroy has consistently been the Ladycats top scorer all season long and it was no different this past weekend in Centerville. Fantroy put 24 points in the championship game after putting up 19 points in the game before against Teague where they won 54-42. The Ladycats continued to showcase their dominance throughout the tournament as they had a 68-33 win over Madisonville where Jan’aa Johnson put up 21 points as their scoring leader.
Fantroy still kept her double-digit streak alive as she put up 12 points as the team’s second-leading scorer. Johnson also had a 21-point outing against Broaddus in a game the Ladycats won 62-46. Against the Buffalo Lady Bison, they held them to 10 points in a 32-point win.
The Ladycats travel to Whitehouse today to continue non-district play. They have one more tournament this weekend in Brownsboro before they begin to look toward their district opener Jan. 7 against Carthage.
Grapeland 52, Richard 30
APPLE SPRINGS – The Grapeland Sandeittes were crowned champions of the Apple Springs varsity tournament Saturday following their 52-30 win over Richards.
Grapeland – 20 | 12 | 9 | 11
Richard –5 | 5 | 8 | 12
Scoring Leaders:
- Cyshia Black 14 points
- Te’Lia Jones 11 points
The Sandiettes host Cushing Tuesday.
Cayuga 39, Italy 32
EUSTACE – The Cayuga Ladycats won the silver bracket championship Saturday as they defeated Italy 39-32. Individual stats were not reported for this game. Aerin Thompson received All-Tournament honors. The Ladycats host Leon Tuesday.
