CROCKETT – The Palestine Ladycats had their playoff run cut short following their 63-60 loss at the hands of the Mexia Ladycats Saturday in Crockett.
Expectations were high for Palestine entering the Class 4A-Region III Bi-District round. Palestine was coming off of their first district championship since 2011 and had recently beat Jasper in a seeding game to claim sole ownership of first place in District 17-4A.
Mexia had lost five of their previous six games while Palestine had won nine of their last 10. However, this contest stamped early on how everyone once again starts 0-0 once playoffs begin.
Mexia got out to a 4-0 lead early in the contest before a three from Ay'Lashia Fantroy and layup from Ja'Mya Reeves gave Palestine a 5-4 advantage.
Palestine continued to assert their dominance as their early deficit turned into a 12-3 run in their favor. Both sides exchanged baskets as Palestine held a 15-10 lead with 1:20 left in the opening quarter.
Mexia's stagnant offensive stretch ramped into gear in the final minute as they ran off an 8-0 run, which gave them an 18-15 lead heading into the second quarter.
Palestine was able to shake back from the scoring onslaught Mexia produced at the end of quarter one. They tied it back at 18 before Mexia rebuttal with an 11-1 run that spanned four minutes of game time.
They held a 29-19 lead with two minutes to go. Palestine struggled to make up any ground as they trailed 33-22 at half.
The clear point of emphasis for Palestine would be attacking the glass on both ends of the floor. Mexia's second chance opportunities largely affected their ability to build their 11-point first half lead.
Rightly so, Palestine shifted gears on their rebounding approach. Their cast of players began gang rebounding and forcing Mexia players to fight for each rebound.
The shift in focus resulted in Palestine outscoring Mexia 12-5 in the first three minutes of the quarter. Their persistence paid off as they were able to claw back within four before tying the game at 39 with 2:30 minutes left until the final quarter.
Similar to the first two quarters, Mexia produced a 9-2 run in the final two minutes of the quarter to extend their lead to 48-41.
Mexia scored the first five points of the fourth quarter before Palestine eventually found a basket. Still, Palestine continued to power through a sizable fourth-quarter hole.
Trailing 53-46, Brianna Price splashed her first jumper of the contest to bring the game within five. Mexia responded with a pair of baskets as did Palestine.
Palestine trailed 57-50 with 3:30 minutes to go and their playoff lives on the line. Palestine then exploded on a 10-2 run that encompassed a three from Ja'Mya Reeves, a steal and transition layup from Ay'Lashia Fantroy and a contact layup from Ja'Naa Johnson.
Palestine led 60-59 with 1:22 remaining. Mexia was able to reclaim the lead, 61-60, with 43 seconds left.
Both Johnson and Fantroy had opportunities at the rim to retake the lead but watched the ball fall out. Palestine still had life after they were forced to foul until a Mexia rebound off a pair of missed free throws resulted in a easy layup under the goal to stretch the lead to 63-60 where it would stand.
