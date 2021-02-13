Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Mainly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.