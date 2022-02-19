HEARNE – The Palestine Ladycats are headed to the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time since 2001 after defeating the Jarrell Lady Cougars 53-36 Friday night.
The Ladycats were ranked 18th in Class 4A coming into their area round matchup against Jarrell and they left little doubt to who was the better team. Another strong start defensively paved the way for the Ladycats 17-point win. In round one, they held China Springs to three points in the first quarter. Friday, they mirrored that effort – outscoring Jarrell 13-3 in the opening quarter.
Ay’Lasia Fantroy, who enjoyed another big night, scored, or assisted on nine of their first 11 points. Fantroy had back-to-back steals that helped build a 6-1 lead before a three from Jocelyn Musil extended their lead to 9-1. Free throws from Fantroy gave them their 10th and 11th point. Chimsi Okonkwo closed the quarter out with her first basket that put the score at 13-3 heading into the second.
Jan’aa Johnson found herself offensively in the second quarter – scoring six of their first 13 points. A dynamic block from Fantroy set up the first score of the quarter as Johnson took it coast-to-coast for a tough finish at the rim. A pair of threes from the left corner by Nala Wiggins put the Ladycats in front by 16. Jarrell did increase their offensive production in the second quarter – finally reaching the double-digit scoring mark. However, they still faced a sizable hole after an and-one from Okonkwo to close the half widened their lead to 19, 32-13.
As great defensively as the Ladycats played in the first half, they managed to outperform themselves in the third quarter. They held Jarrell to a lone basket. Palestine’s press defense frustrated the Lady Cougar ball handlers. And Fantroy’s interior defense made it just as hard to score inside when they did break the press.
Fantroy and Johnson combined for 10 of their 14 third-quarter points. Johnson finished the quarter at the charity stripe, which allowed them to carry a decisive 46-15 lead into the fourth quarter. Fantroy and Johnson both took a seat in the fourth quarter as coach Anderson chose to get her younger players some valuable playoff minutes. Jarrell ended their night with a 21-point fourth quarter that made the score look a little cleaner.
Fantroy ended her night with 14 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five steals. She also tacked on three blocks to her stat line. Johnson neared a double-double with 12 points and seven rebounds. Musil rounded the scoring trio out with 11 points and three steals. Palestine advances to the Regional Quarterfinals where they’ll meet sixth-ranked La Vega.
