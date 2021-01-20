Palestine 45, Jasper 38
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats sit tied for first place following their 45-38 win over the Jasper Lady Bulldogs.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 15 | 12 | 12 | 6
Jasper – 7 | 10 | 9 | 12
Frankston 53, Cross Raods 15
CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Maidens are currently second in district following their third consecutive win Tuesday, 53-15, over Cross Roads.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 9 | 15 | 10 | 19
Cross Roads – 1 | 2 | 6 | 6
Frankston Scorers:
- Abbie Ramsey 17 points
- Maggie Caveness 10 points
Martin's Mill 69, Cayuga 14
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats were overpowered Tuesday night, 69-14, against TABC's sixth-ranked 2A team.
The Ladycats sit fifth in District 19-2A as they travel to face the Kerens Lady Lions Friday.
Neches 44, Wells 26
WELLS – The Neches Lady Tigers remain undefeated in district play as they picked up their sixth win, Tuesday, against Wells.
Neches Scorers:
- Kacie Kimbrough 15 points
- Lexi Rogers 12 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.