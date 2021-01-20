Palestine Ladycats

Palestine 45, Jasper 38

PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats sit tied for first place following their 45-38 win over the Jasper Lady Bulldogs.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestine – 15 | 12 | 12 | 6

Jasper – 7 | 10 | 9 | 12

Frankston 53, Cross Raods 15

CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Maidens are currently second in district following their third consecutive win Tuesday, 53-15, over Cross Roads.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 9 | 15 | 10 | 19

Cross Roads – 1 | 2 | 6 | 6

Frankston Scorers:

  • Abbie Ramsey 17 points
  • Maggie Caveness 10 points

Martin's Mill 69, Cayuga 14

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats were overpowered Tuesday night, 69-14, against TABC's sixth-ranked 2A team.

The Ladycats sit fifth in District 19-2A as they travel to face the Kerens Lady Lions Friday.

Neches 44, Wells 26

WELLS – The Neches Lady Tigers remain undefeated in district play as they picked up their sixth win, Tuesday, against Wells.

Neches Scorers:

  • Kacie Kimbrough 15 points
  • Lexi Rogers 12 points

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you