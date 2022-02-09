PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats wrapped up their perfect district championship run with a 61-26 win over the Jasper Lady Dawgs Tuesday night.
“What has benefited us during this stretch is ‘less is more,’” head coach Nicole Anderon said. “We do four or five specific things every practice and once we accomplish those things practice is over. It has helped save their bodies mentally, physically, and emotionally.
The district title was already in the possession of the Ladycats heading into Tuesday’s district finale following their 42-35 win over the Hudson Lady Hornets Saturday. However, the Ladycats bad other goals in mind. And that involved finishing undefeated in district for the first time under head coach Nicole Anderson.
“We want to make sure our legacy is left correct,” Anderson said. “The girls have bought into the process of how we have to do things. These girls have been consistent in their process. They know what their goals are, but we aren’t done yet.”
Palestine’s offense began the night slow against a Jasper defense who hounded the Ladycats with their full-court press. Through the first four minutes of the game, the score sat locked at two-a-piece before Jan’aa Johnson scored their second field goal. Johnson’s rebound and putback created a bit of a spark as Palestine raced on to a 7-0 run over the next couple of minutes. A steal from defensive anchor Jocelyn Musil and a fast break finish from Johnson allowed them to carry an 11-4 lead into the second quarter.
Palestine’s offense began to pick up in the second quarter. After Jasper scored on back-to-back baskets to begin the quarter, the Ladycats responded with a 10-0 run. Ay’Lasia Fantroy had her shot falling as she connected on the first three of the game for Palestine. Jumija Clewis ended the half with their second three of the quarter as they led 24-14.
The Ladycats offense continued to trend upward in the third quarter – outscoring Jasper 16-5. A step back three is how things started for Fantroy in the quarter who went on to score 13 of their 16 third-quarter points – included back-to-back threes to close out the quarter with a 40-19 advantage.
Palestine’s hot hand flowed into the fourth quarter. They opened on a 9-3 run behind consecutive threes from Musil, Fantroy and Nala Wiggins. Wiggins doubled back a few minutes later with her second three of the game – extending their lead to 30.
Fantroy finished with a game-high of 21 points with Johnson adding 16 in the point column.
“It’s nice to have Jan’aa back,” Anderson said. “We’ve been missing her. She’s a physical presence inside. Her upside is huge. She has no idea where she could go with all that athletic ability. She just must stay in the gym. She has all the tools.”
The Ladycats finish first in District 17-4A for the second consecutive year.
