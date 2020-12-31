Frankston 55, Leon 37
FRANKSTON – The Frankson Maidens bounced back from their Tuesday loss with a 55-37 win over Leon Wednesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 15 | 12 | 11 | 17
Leon – 11 | 11 | 11 | 4
Frankston Scorers:
- Abbie Ramsey 20 points
- Brianna Looney 12 points
Neches 47, Wells 23
WELLS – The Neches Lady Tigers handled the Wells Lady Pirates, 47-23, in their final game of 2020.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 21 | 12 | 4 | 10
Wells – 3 | 7 | 5 | 8
Neches Scorers:
- Lexi Rogers 13 points
- Kacie Kimbrough 11 points
- Emily Hill 10 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.