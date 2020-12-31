Frankston Maidens
JUWAN LEE

Frankston 55, Leon 37

FRANKSTON – The Frankson Maidens bounced back from their Tuesday loss with a 55-37 win over Leon Wednesday.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 15 | 12 | 11 | 17

Leon – 11 | 11 | 11 | 4

Frankston Scorers:

  • Abbie Ramsey 20 points
  • Brianna Looney 12 points

Neches 47, Wells 23

WELLS – The Neches Lady Tigers handled the Wells Lady Pirates, 47-23, in their final game of 2020.

Quarter Breakdown

Neches – 21 | 12 | 4 | 10

Wells – 3 | 7 | 5 | 8

Neches Scorers:

  • Lexi Rogers 13 points
  • Kacie Kimbrough 11 points
  • Emily Hill 10 points

