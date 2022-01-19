FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens took round one of the season series against the Cayuga Ladycats in a 46-24 home win Tuesday evening.
The Maidens took hold of the game in the first quarter and never surrendered the lead from that point on. Wila Davis opened with a wing three for Frankston for their first score of the game. Kaylee Davis followed with a floater that extended their lead to 5-0.
The Ladycats were finally able to get on the board following a pair of free throws from Aerin Thompson. Scoring was stagnant for the next two minutes of the game as Frankston’s Jashalyn Hatton was the only one to register a field goal. Trailing 8-2, the Ladycats were able to trim their deficit thanks to back-to-back baskets from Thompson and Meredith Legard. With 2:07 left in the first, a spot-up jumper from Legard tied things at eight. However, a 5-0 run from the Maidens to end the quarter earned them a 13-8 advantage heading into the second.
Cayuga’s Caylin Freeman started the second quarter with a pair of shots at the charity stripe to move them within one possession. However, the Ladycats were never able to fully threaten Frankston’s lead. The Maidens held Cayuga to three points over the final 5:45 of the half – scoring 15 points during that span to extend their lead to 28-13. Brianna Looney, Davis, Hatton and Maggie Caveness all contributed to Frankston’s second-quarter run.
Things cool down dramatically for Frankston in the third quarter. After reaching double figures in the first two quarters, they were held to five points in the third. Davis scored the first four points of the quarter – going 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. The last 5:09 belonged to the Ladycats as they were able to outscore them 7-2 thanks to the services of Thompson, Legard and Freeman.
Frankston shook off their offensive slump in the fourth quarter – outscoring Cayuga 13-4. A savvy floated from Freeman was the first basket of the quarter from either side, but Cayuga never came within less than 11 points from that point on.
Davis finished with 14 points for the Maidens as she earned player of the game. Caveness followed her with 10 points, while Looney contributed eight. For Cayuga, Freeman led the team with eight points. Thompson finished with six and Legard added five.
The Maidens travel to Cross Roads Friday for a district contest against the Ladycats. Cayuga host top-ranked Martin’s Mill.
