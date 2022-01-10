FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens fell in their district home opener Friday against the eighth-ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers, 49-35.
Entering Friday’s game the Maidens were ranked 24th in the Texas Association Basketball Coaches rankings. At the time, LaPoynor sat at 10th before this win boosted them up to two spots. The Maidens were riding a three-game win streak heading into Friday night’s contest with the previous win coming in a 47-28 victory over the Slocum Mustangs.
Also adding to the intrigue of this game was the fact the Maidens upset LaPoynor in the Regional Quarterfinals of last year’s playoffs.
It was a slow offensive start for both sides as the two teams failed to reach double figures during the first quarter of play. LaPoynor jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks to their suffocating defense. Jashalyn Hatton eventually broke the ice for the Maidens as she cashed in on a pair of free throws.
A finish at the rim for Hatton gave Frankston their fourth point of the quarter as they continued to trail 9-4 entering the second.
The Maidens' offense briefly picked up at the start of quarter two. Hatton’s third and fourth-made free throws of the contest reduced LaPoynor’s lead to 9-6. A steal and layup for Brianna Looney closed Frankston within one. However, the Lady Flyers responded with a 7-0 run over the next three and a half minutes that shifted their lead to 16-9. A triple from Looney cut their deficit down to five before Lynsie Bizzell scored the final basket of the half to move the Maidens within one possession, 16-13.
Wila Davis finally got things going in the third quarter as a savvy pump fake and drive got Frankston within one. Again, the Lady Flyers refused to let the Maidens take complete control of the contest as a 6-0 run pushed their lead back to seven.
Davis fired back with her first three of the game from the left-wing. Back-to-back baskets from Maggie Caveness eventually tied things up at 22 with five minutes left to go in the quarter.
Momentum shifted back to the visiting team as LaPoynor held Frankston scoreless for the remainder of the quarter. During that span, the Lady Flyers went on an 8-0 run to end the period.
Trailing 30-22, back-to-back layups from Davis cut their deficit down to four. The Maidens continue to battle, but LaPoynor refused to surrender their lead. A 14-5 run over four minutes of game time quickly put the game out of reach for the Maidens. Hatton recorded the final two buckets for the Maidens as LaPoynor secured the 14-point win over Frankston.
Hatton led Frankston with 12 points on the night. Davis followed her with 10. Looney added five to round out the trio. Frankston returns home Tuesday for another ranked battle against #2 Martin’s Mill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.