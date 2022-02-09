Wila Davis

Frankston freshman Wila Davis put up 18 points in their 20-point win over Cross Roads in their district finale.

 Juwan Lee

Frankston 54, Cross Roads 34

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens wrapped up district play with a 54-34 win over Cross Roads Tuesday. The Maidens will play the Centerville Lady Tigers Monday for their bi-district round playoff game.

Frankston – 18 | 12 | 8 | 11

Cross Roads – 5 | 5 | 8 | 16

Scoring Leaders:

  • Wila Davis 18 points
  • Jashalyn Hatton 10 points

Lovelady 94, Grapeland 15

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes concluded district with a 94-14 loss to the Lovelady Lionesses.

Lovelady – 34 | 12 | 29 | 19

Grapeland – 6 | 3 | 1 | 5

Scoring Leaders:

  • Makayla Perkins 4 points
  • Te’Lia Jones 3 points
  • Morgan Terry 3 points

Neches 43, Huntington 29

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers ended their district run with a 43-29 win over the Huntington Lady Devils.

Neches – 8 | 11 | 5 | 19

Huntington – 7 | 3 | 12 | 7

Scoring Leaders:

  • Aubrey Kincaide 14 points
  • Joely Jenkins 12 points
  • Sealy Hines 10 points

Trending Video