Frankston 54, Cross Roads 34
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens wrapped up district play with a 54-34 win over Cross Roads Tuesday. The Maidens will play the Centerville Lady Tigers Monday for their bi-district round playoff game.
Frankston – 18 | 12 | 8 | 11
Cross Roads – 5 | 5 | 8 | 16
Scoring Leaders:
- Wila Davis 18 points
- Jashalyn Hatton 10 points
Lovelady 94, Grapeland 15
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes concluded district with a 94-14 loss to the Lovelady Lionesses.
Lovelady – 34 | 12 | 29 | 19
Grapeland – 6 | 3 | 1 | 5
Scoring Leaders:
- Makayla Perkins 4 points
- Te’Lia Jones 3 points
- Morgan Terry 3 points
Neches 43, Huntington 29
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers ended their district run with a 43-29 win over the Huntington Lady Devils.
Neches – 8 | 11 | 5 | 19
Huntington – 7 | 3 | 12 | 7
Scoring Leaders:
- Aubrey Kincaide 14 points
- Joely Jenkins 12 points
- Sealy Hines 10 points
