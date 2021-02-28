JACKSONVILLE – The Frankston Maidens historic playoff run came to an end Saturday afternoon against the undefeated Douglass Lady Indians, 60-45, inside John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Maidens were up against their toughest task yet after defeating 14th ranked LaPoynor to reach the regioal semifinals. They were now face-to-face with TABC's third-ranked team who had won their previous nine matchups by an average of 43 points.
Yet, it was the Maidens who looked to be the higher ranked team early on. Back-to-back threes and a layup from Abbie Ramsey fueled an 8-0 run for Frankston.
Douglass was forced to burn a timeout as the Frankston crowd erupted in cheers. After the pause in play, Douglass regained their composure and trimmed their deficit to five, 10-5.
The Lady Indians continue to chip away at Frankston's lead until the game sat tied at 12 with a minute to go. A final first-quarter basket from Douglass gave them their first lead of the game, 14-12, heading into the second.
Ramsey finished with 10 of Frankston's 12 first-quarter points.
Douglass extended their lead to 18-13 early in the second quarter. Ramsey continued to be the beacon of hope for the Maidens as she helped trim their deficit down to 22-19.
The senior guard then spearheaded a 9-3 run for Frankston to earn them a 28-25 lead at the end of the first half. Ramsey had a game high of 21 points to that point as the teams broke off into the locker rooms.
The scoring load had a visible impact on Ramsey as she was the last one to return to the court to start the second half and appeared to be a bit dehydrated.
Though Frankston left the first half with all the momentum, Douglass quickly snatched it away – scoring the first five points of the third quarter.
Frankston was able to tie it back up at 30 thanks to a pair of free throws from Brianna Looney. A layup from Ja'Shaylyn Hatton allowed the Maidens to reclaim the lead.
A quick four points from the Lady Indians gave them a two-point advantage with 4:30 to go. Adversity struck Frankston midway through the quarter as they trailed 34-32. Tia Billingsly pushed the ball down court before attempting a jump pass to a teammate. She apparently twisted her knee as she hit the ground, which inevitably sidelined her for the rest of the contest.
Despite the blow to one of their main contributors, Frankston continued to press on. A pair of baskets from Ramsey and Looney tied the at 36 before another Ramsey layup gave them a 38-36 lead.
Douglass scored the final four points of the quarter to regain a 40-38 lead heading into the fourth.
As the final quarter began, momentum started to teter heavily towards the Lady Indians. They raced out to a 7-0 run in the first two minutes of the quarter until Abbie Ramsey scored Frankston's first points on a floater.
However, Douglass's scoring frenzy continued to be ignited as they offered another 8-0 run that lasted until the 1:01 mark.
Time was not on the side of Frankston as they watched their season come to a close. Ramsey finished with 29 points on the afternoon.
Bi-District Round
Frankston 59, Lovelady 53
Area Round
Frankston 46, Bruceville-Eddy 32
Regional Quarterfinals
Frankston 59, LaPoynor 55
Regional Semifinals
Douglass 60, Frankston 45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.