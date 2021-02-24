CENTERVILLE – The Frankston Maidens brought home their first area championship since 2008 following their 46-32 win over the Bruceville Eddy Lady Eagles Tuesday night.
Frankston got out in front of the Lady Eagles in the opening quarter, 12-7, thanks to a pair of threes from Abbie Ramsey. The Lady Eagles imroved upon their seven-point quarter in the second with a 15-point scoring output.
Still, Frankston was able to outmatch Bruceville's offense with their highest scoring quarter of the contest (18).
Ramsey already sat as the game's leading scorer with 14 points at the half. Brianna Looney added eight.
Scoring simmered for both sides in the second half as Frankston had their two lowest outputs in the final two quarters. They also held the Lady Eagles to their least efficient quarters of the game as they totaled nine points in the second half.
Abbie Ramsey finished with a game high of 18 points, while Brianna Looney contributed 12. Maggie Caveness rounded out their top-three scorers with seven points.
The Maidens will be in store for part three of their battle against the 14th-ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers Thursday, 7:30 p.m. at Cross Roads High School.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 12 | 18 | 11 | 5
Bruceville Eddy – 7 | 15 | 4 | 5
Bi-District Round
Frankston 59, Lovelady 53
Area Round
Frankston 46, Bruceville-Eddy 32
Regional Quarterfinal
#14 LaPoynor Lady Flyers vs. Frankston Maidens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.