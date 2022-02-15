FAIRFIELD – The Frankston Maiden (28-10) season ended in the bi-district round of the UIL Playoffs against the Centerville Lady Tigers Tuesday, 45-41.
Frankston, the third-place representative from District 19-2A, was paired against District 20-2A runner-up Centerville. All eyes were fixed on if the Maidens could replicate 2021’s historic playoff run that saw them reach the Regional Semifinals. Missing from this year’s team was their two leading scorers from 2021 Abbie Ramsey and Tia Billingsly, but they still boasted their fair share of playoff experience among this group.
Freshman Wila Davis had stepped into the primary facilitator role for the Maidens and she showcased at times a promising future for the young guard. Frankston looked primed for another successful start to their playoff run as they jumped out to a 9-1 run on the heels of a three from Davis. Centerville struggled to find clean looks and deal with the length of some of the Frankston defenders. Maggie Caveness and Jashalyn Hatton both had blocks in the quarter as they helped hold Centerville to four points in the quarter. A Kelsey Sexton jumper ended the quarter for Frankston as they carried a 13-4 lead into the second.
The second quarter was more favorable for Centerville offensively as they used the first six minutes of the quarter to outscore Frankston 10-1 – tying things at 14. Five straight points from Davis – including her second three of the game – ended the scoring drought for the Maidens and allowed them to retake a 19-14 lead into halftime.
Davis continued to assert her presence in the game. Following Centerville’s first basket of the second half, Davis took the rock coast-to-coast to extend Frankston’s lead to seven. Layups from Caveness and Davis kept Centerville at bay. However, in the final 1:45, the Lady Tigers had a surge that resulted in a 10-1 run and the game is locked at 28 with 1:10 remaining in the quarter. A rebound and putback from Jashalyn Hatton ended the run before a final free throw from Davis gave them a 31-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The final quarter proved to be the most exhilarating quarter of them all. A three from Centerville’s Keyonna Holley tied things at 31 with 6:45 left in the contest. A pair of free throws from Brianna Looney pushed Frankston back in front, 33-31.
The game was tied at least three other times over the next 3:30 minutes. Frankston held a three-point lead temporarily following a free throw from Looney and a tough contested jumper from Hatton. However, Frankston relinquished that lead after back-to-back baskets from Centerville saw them jump in front 39-38 with 2:30 left in the game. Centerville extended their lead to five as Frankston was forced into a must-foul scenario.
The Maidens went into a full-court press that did result in a steal and layup for Davis. The Maidens nearly forced their second consecutive turnover on the ensuing inbound. However, the Lady Tigers were able to advance the ball down court as the Maidens were forced to send them to the line. Their final two free throws placed a capper on the Maidens 2021-22 season.
Davis finished as Frankston’s leading scorer with 17 points, three rebounds and three steals. Caveness followed her with seven points and 11 rebounds. Hatton finished with six points and six boards, while Looney mirrored that stat line with six points and six rebounds.
