CUSHING – The Frankston Maidens won their first playoff game in nearly a decade after outlasting the Lovelady Lady Lions Friday in the 2A-Region III Bi-District round, 59-53.
Heading into the game head coach Christi Coker had some slight concerns about her team's ability to come out with momentum. Those concerns were extinguished early when Frankston raced out to a 9-0 lead in the first two minutes of play.
“I knew we were hype from the start,” Coker said. “We talked about starting fast all week. Sometimes we don't come out the way we want. I told them if you're nervous it's fine, but lets get after it from the start.”
That lead extended to 14-4 as Frankston completed controlled both sides of the floor. However, the Maidens soon hitting a scoring in the last four minutes of the quarter.
Lovelady compiled an 11-3 run to end the quarter which included a end-of-quarter half court shot to pull them within two.
Offensive momentum stayed with the Lady Lions to open quarter two as Frankston continued to struggle to regain their first quarter rhythm.
Lovelady eventually tied the game at 20 before taking the lead, 22-20, with 6:25 left until half.
The shift in momentum was accompanied by a 10-3 run from the Lady Lions that extended their lead to 30-23 at the three minute mark.
Frankton had been held to just six points in nearly eight minutes of game time.
Frankston trailed 34-28 at half. Brianna Looney led the team with seven points.
“I told them in the locker room we have to win every quarter,” Coker said. “One at a time and we got it. I had confidence they could pull it out.”
It appeared the break in action is what the Maidens needed to refocus. They opened the second half on a 4-0 run thanks to a pair of buckets from Tia Billinglsy.
They eventually tied the game at 34 before Lovelady pushed their advantage back to 36-34. Frankston continued their pursuit – tying the game back at 36 on a Abbie Ramsey layup.
Again, Lovelady had a response as they pushed their lead to 40-36 with 2:09 left in the quarter.
The Maidens spent the next minute compiling a 6-0 run that gave them their first lead since the seven minute mark of the second quarter, 42-40.
Both sides exchanged baskets as Frankston took a 44-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
Adversity hit the Maidens early in the final quarter as Abbie Ramsey was hit with her fourth foul. With their team's leading scorer one foul away from being sidelined, Frankston held a 46-45 lead with 7:02 left in the contest.
Ramsey responded to the pressure with a clutch three pointer that helped Frankston build a 52-45 lead.
The Maidens held the Lady Lions scoreless for nearly two minutes before they were eventually able to splash a three.
Leading 52-48 with 3:07 left, both sides would go without a basketball until the one minute mark when Ja'shalyn Hatton was bumped on a driving layup that fell through the hoop.
Hatton missed the ensuing free throw but the made basket gave the Maidens a 54-49 lead.
Lovelady still struggled to find a basket and was forced to foul Kaylee Davis who sunk both of her free throws.
Lovelady responded with a basket but time remained their enemy as they were forced to foul Tia Billingsly who split her free throws.
In total, 10 of Frankston's 15 fourth-quarter points were cashed in at the line as they survived to advance to the area round.
“This feels amazing,” Coker said. “I wanted this for these girls so bad. They worked hard and deserve it. It's all for them. We needed a victory in the playoffs.”
Friday Bi-District Area Scores:
LaPoynor 67, Grapeland 46
CUSHING – The Grapeland Sandiettes season came to a halt Friday night in Cushing after falling to 14th ranked LaPoynor Lady Flyers, 67-46, in the 2A-Region III Bi-District round.
Quarter Breakdown
LaPoynor – 15 | 16 | 19 | 17
Grapeland – 11 | 15 | 10 | 10
Grapeland Scorers
- Teira Jones 21 points
- Christi Shepherd 11 points
Centerville 33, Cayuga 29
FAIRFIELD – The Cayuga Ladycats nearly upset the 12th ranked Centerville Lady Tigers Friday as they narrowly fall 33-29 in the Class 2A-Region III Bi-District round.
Cayuga Scorers:
- McKenzie Legard 9 points
- Kynzie Watson 7 points
- Briley Shaw 5 points.
