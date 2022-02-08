CAYUGA – The Frankston Maidens swept the season series against the Cayuga Ladycats Monday, 43-24.
The Maidens came away with another playoff berth under head coach Christi Coker following their 19-point victory over the Ladycats. The Maidens were in control of the contest from the beginning as they never trailed at any point. In fact, once Frankston pulled in front 6-5, they would never be within one possession of Cayuga for the remainder of the game.
Frankston ended the first quarter on 9-1 run behind the scoring efforts of Wila Davis, Brianna Looney and Bandy Bizzell. Cayuga opened the second quarter with the first basket, but it was Frankston that once again took control. A 7-0 run extended their lead to 12 halfway through the quarter. Looney continued to be a pest defensively for the Maidens that resulted in multiple fast break opportunities for Frankston. Madi Mills and Paige Fowler were able to get the Ladycats out of their scoring slump near the end of the half as they still trailed 25-13.
Mills and Aerin Thompson scored the first four points of the third for Cayuga – pulling them within single digits. However, back-to-back baskets from Frankston’s Kaylee Davis and Looney extended their lead back to 12.
Both sides continued to trade punches with Fowler scoring the final basket for Cayuga of the quarter. Still, Frankston carried a 34-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Maidens locked in defensively during the final quarter as they outscored Cayuga 9-2. Davis led Frankston with 10 points on the evening with Looney and Maggie Caveness both contributing nine. Thompson and Mills led Cayuga with six. Caylin Freeman added five.
