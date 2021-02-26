CENTERVILLE – The Neches Tigers took care of the Hubbard Jaguars, 65-50, in the 1A-Region IV Area Championship Thursday.
The near two-week layoff between Neches's district finale and first playoff game didn't prove to have much affect on the finale outcome of things inside Centerville High School.
The Tigers jumped on the Jaguards early – building a 14-5 advantage at the end of the first quarter as all five Neches scorers found their way in the scoring column.
Neches's starting five took that first-quarter momentum into the second quarter. Jase Kincade led the way with seven second-quarter points, but behind him was John Snider and Coby Davilla who each added six in the quarter.
Davilla found his range from deep as he had three first-half triples.
Neches took a 41-18 lead into half.
Offense for Neches surely peaked in the second quarter, but Hubbard did little to make a dent in their 23-point deficit. They did, however, outscore Neches 32-24 in the second half, but it wasn't nearly enough to merit a comeback.
John Snider finished with the team high of 15 points, Kincade and Davilla finished with 13 points, while JT Rives added 10.
Neches will face their district foe Laneville Yellowjackets in the regional quarterfinals. Neches swept Laneville in district play – 61-36 in the first game and 57-51 in the second game.
Bi-District Round
Bye
Area Round
Neches 65, Hubbard 50
Regional Quarterfinals
Neches Tigers vs. Laneville Yellowjackets
