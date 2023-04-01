The Neches Tigers brought home three District 27-A superlatives this year. Roy Barrett was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Mike Barrett earned Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Head Coach Drew Flowers was honored as the Co-Coach of the Year. Slocum’s Carter Sbrusch also was named Newcomer of the Year.
Roy Barrett was an igniter on offense for the Tigers as their leading scorer. The senior forward averaged 15 points per game, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. He helped guide them to a 13-1 district record, a district championship and a game away from the regional tournament.
Mike Barrett earned his second consecutive Defensive MVP award. He averaged a double-double for the Tigers with 12 points per game, 10 rebounds per game, three steals and two assists. In their area championship win over Milford, the senior forward put up 23 points.
At the head of the operation was Coach Flowers who led them to 26 total wins, a school record of 15 consecutive wins, a co-district championship and an undefeated home record.
Despite a rough season, Slocum’s Sbrusch flashed his potential for the Mustangs as just a freshman. He was one of their leading scorers and will step into a bigger role next year heading into his sophomore season.
Neches’ Collin Morgan represented them on first team All-District. Morgan was a sniper for the Tigers as their second-leading scorer. The junior guard put up 14 points per game, five rebounds and three assists. It’s his second consecutive year receiving first-team honors.
Karter Moore and Jonah Kincade were second team All-District selections for Neches. David Dixon was an All-District honorable mention, along with Slocum’s Brayden Watson.
Martinsville’ Conner Griffin was the District 27-A Most Valuable Player. His teammate Kaden Hand was Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Wells’ Roy Gardner was Freshmen of the Year and Martinsville’s Turner Edwards was Co-Coach of the Year.
