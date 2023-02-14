The Neches Tigers were crowned co-district champions Monday after defeating the Centerville Tigers 54-37 thanks to solid scoring outings from Collin Morgan, Mike Barrett and Roy Barrett.
A 13-1 district record, a 13-game wining streak and a district title are a perfect way to end a grueling schedule for Neches. The Tigers set the tone for the night with a 22-point first quarter, while holding Centerville to just nine points.
Collin Morgan cashed in two first-quarter threes. Morgan has been nearly automatic as he has hit eight threes in their last three district games. He finished with 15 points against Centerville. The Tigers cooled down in the second-quarter, but returned to form with a 17-point third quarter, which included Morgan’s third triple of the game.
Mike Barrett scored six of their 17 third-quarter points as he finished with 13 points on the night. Roy Barrett finished behind him with 11 points.
After falling to Martinsville, 72-51, in their district opener, the Tigers reeled off 13 straights wins. Their run included a 78-73 win over Martinsville in part two of their district series.
The Tigers have now climbed to 16th in the latest Class 1A state polls.
