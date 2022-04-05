Neches Tiger Mike Barrett was honored with Co-Defensive Player of the Year for District 27-A.
Barrett was one of the drive forces behind the Tigers district success. Barrett averaged 12 points, two assists, two steals and nine rebounds per game. His hustle and physicality was a bright spot for a Neches program welcoming first-year head coach Drew Flowers to their roster.
Collin Morgan was named District 27-A Newcomer of the Year. Morgan helped carry some of the scoring load by averaging 10 points, two assists, two steals and four rebounds. He was one of the solidified leaders for the Tigers. He also knocked down 55 three pointers this season.
Jonah Kincade and Roy Barrett received first team All-District honors. Both All-District players averaged eight points per game and six rebounds. Coby Davilla and Karter Moore were honorable mentions for the Tigers.
Oakwood’s Isaiah Jacobs was named to the All-District first team, while Ja’Lee Mathis received second-team honors.
Neches Tiger Mike Barrett was honored with Co-Defensive Player of the Year for District 27-A.
Barrett was one of the drive forces behind the Tigers district success. Barrett averaged 12 points, two assists, two steals and nine rebounds per game. His hustle and physicality was a bright spot for a Neches program welcoming first-year head coach Drew Flowers to their roster.
Collin Morgan was named District 27-A Newcomer of the Year. Morgan helped carry some of the scoring load by averaging 10 points, two assists, two steals and four rebounds. He was one of the solidified leaders for the Tigers. He also knocked down 55 three pointers this season.
Jonah Kincade and Roy Barrett received first team All-District honors. Both All-District players averaged eight points per game and six rebounds. Coby Davilla and Karter Moore were honorable mentions for the Tigers.
Oakwood’s Isaiah Jacobs was named to the All-District first team, while Ja’Lee Mathis received second-team honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.