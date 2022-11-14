NECHES – The Neches Tigers opened their season with a 54-50 win over New Summerfield Friday.
A 32-point second half allowed Neches to propel past New Summerfield in their non-district opener. The Tigers got contribution from multiple scores with 18 points from Roy Barrett, 10 points from Mike Barrett and nine points from Collin Morgan.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches - 13 | 9 | 18 | 14
New Summerfield - 13 | 11 | 12 | 14
Neches returns home Tuesday for a non-district contest against Overton.
