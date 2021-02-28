JACKSONVILLE – The Neches Tigers are back in the regional semifinals for the second time in three years following their 43-26 win against the Laneville Yellowjackets Saturday.
It hasn't been too long since Neches was this close to a state tournament appearance. The last time came in 2019 when they reached the regional finals against the Oakwood Panthers. To turn that dream into a reality they would have to take down their district foe, Laneville, who they had beaten twice before this season.
“They knew what we were going to do as we knew what they were going to do,” head coach Randy Snider said. “It's hard to play and beat somebody three times. We just had to perform.”
Saturday's regional semifinals match was filled with grit and physicality. Neches was able to jump out to an early 5-2 lead thanks to a long-range three from John Snider.
Laneville mirrored that start as they turned around and outscored Neches 5-2 to tie the game at seven. Snider's second three of the quarter regained the lead for the Tigers, 10-7, with 2:13 left in the opening quarter.
It inspired a 7-0 for Neches in the final minutes of the game that allowed them to carry a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.
Offensive scoring remained balanced in the second quarter. Baskets from Michael Barrett, Snider, Jase Kincade and Coby Davilla helped maintain Neches's seven-point lead at half, 22-15.
Keeping on par with the prior quarter, scoring production was low through the first three minutes of the third quarter.
Neches eventually began to find some rhythm after Laneville scored the first points of the quarter. The Tigers responded with an 8-0 run that was capped off by an “and-1” from Davilla to put them up 30-17 with 3:23 left until the final quarter.
Again, scoring output ceased as each side only scored one more basket in the final three minutes.
Neches continued to steadily increase their lead early in the fourth quarter. A pair of trips to the free throw line for Kincade helped build a 41-24 advantage for the Tigers.
“My seniors told me before the game 'we're not going to end here,” Snider said. “That was their mentality coming into this game. Three years ago we lost against a third place team in our district that we had already beaten twice and they made it to the state tournament. They didn't want that to happen again.”
Davilla scored the final points for Neches on free throws to send them back to the regional finals against the Rocksprings Angoras.
Bi-District Round
Bye
Area Round
Neches 65, Hubbard 50
Regional Quarterfinals
Neches 43, Laneville 25
Regional Semifinals
Neches Tigers vs. Rocksprings Angoras
