Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.