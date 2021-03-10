The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released selections for All-Region team with a few members of Anderson County present on the list.
Neches's Jase Kincade and John Snider, along with Grapeland's Keizion Ashford, Cadarian Wiley and BJ Lamb were all present on the TABC All-Region team.
Kincade and Snider helped the Tigers reach their second regional semifinals appearance in the past three years. After winning and going undefeated in District 27-1A, the Tigers earned a bye heading into the palyoffs.
They defeated Hubbard in the area round and Laneville in the regional quaterfinals before falling to Rocksprings in the semifinals.
Grapeland's top trio of Ashford, Wiley and Lamb has helped the Sandies return to the state title game for the first time since 1985.
They've powered through top-ranked Martin's Mill, fourth-ranked LaPoynor, ninth-ranked Gary and 20th ranked Schulenburg.
They'll now face second-ranked Clarendon Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
