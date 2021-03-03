RUSK – In 2011, Neches head coach Andy Snider and the Lady Tigers was coming off of back-to-back state championships. 10 years later, Snider has his team primed for another state title berth following their 53-50 win over the Chireno Lady Owls Tuesday.
Tuesday's 1A-Region IV finals contest brought a pair of familiar faces back together. Last year, Neches not only was swept by Chireno in district play but watched them advance to their first state tournament appearance since 2016.
Chireno had beaten their last three opponents by an average margin of 33 points. That offensive surge that the Lady Owls possess was on display early as they built an early 14-6 lead that forced Coach Snider to burn a timeout.
Neches scored the final four points of the last minute and half to reduce their deficit to 14-10 heading into the second quarter.
That momentum carried over into the second quarter as the Lady Tigers scored the first four points of the quarter. Abigail Spaith's first points of the game tied the game at 114 with a little under seven minutes till half.
Neches continued to throw a flurry of punches that eventually turned into an 11-2 run to begin the quarter. A pair of baskets from Kacie Kimbrough and a three from Mallory Main gave them a 21-16 lead.
Still, Chireno showed perseverance and answered with a quick five points to tie the game at 21. Coach Snider burned another timeout to allow his team to regroup.
The pause in play favored Neches as they raced out to a 7-2 run following the timeout. Kimbrough continued to show her skill on the block as she scored 11 of her team's 18 second quarter points.
Main placed an exclamation point on the quarter as she hit her second three of the game with a minute to go. Neches carried a 28-25 lead into half.
The scoring output waned in the third quarter for both sides. Neches extended their lead to 10 halfway through the quarter thanks to a 7-0 run, but was held to just four points in the final four minutes of the quarter. On the opposite end, Neches held Chireno to just eight points in the quarter.
Neches momentarily flipped their offensive switch once the final quarter arrived. The Lady Tigers outscored Chino 8-1 in the first three minutes as they build a 47-34 lead.
With momentum and a state tournament berth heavily in favor of Neches, the reigning 1A-Region IV champions began to come alive.
The next three and a half minutes was spent watching Chireno conduct a 10-0 run. With under two minutes remaining, the Lady Owls were just down three.
The run was momentarily halted when Mallory Maiden was fouled and stepped to the line to knock down her two free throws.
“We had to stay confident in ourselves,” Snider said. “We lost some aggresiveness and got to passive. [Mallory] knocked down some crucial free throws to get us adjusted back in the ball game.”
Emily Hill was fouled on their next possession as she split her free throws. Chireno was sent to the line on the opposite end and made both their attempts to reduce Neches's lead to 50-48 with 23 seconds left.
Hill was fouled once again and split her free throws once more to give the Lady Tigers a three-point lead. The Lady Owls flew down the court and was fouled – forcing them to earn their two points at the line as they trimmed the game to one point.
With time against them, Chireno was forced to foul – sending Hill to the line for the third time. This time she sunk both – sending Neches to their first state tourney appearance in nine years.
“Anytime you can take a team to state it's a great feeling,” Snider said. “This group has accomplished something special. It was a battle tonight and a chess game. They're deserving of this.”
