Girls Basketball
Neches 57, Oakwood 13
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers dominated the Oakwood Lady Panthers Wednesday in their second and final meeting of district.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 25 | 16 | 6 | 10
Oakwood – 3 | 2 | 6 | 2
Neches Scorers:
- Lexi Rogers 14 points
- Kacie Kimbrough 14 points
- Emily Hill 10 points
Boys Basketball
Neches 50, Oakwood 35
NECHES – The Neches Tigers claimed the season series against the Oakwood Panthers Wednesday, 50-35, behind multiple scoring runs throughout the game.
Quarter Breakdown
Neches – 15 | 12 | 14 | 9
Oakwood – 14 | 7 | 9 | 5
Neches Scorers:
- Jase Kincade 15 points
Oakwood Scorers:
- Cooper Edgemon 19 points
