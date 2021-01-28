Neches Basketball

Girls Basketball

Neches 57, Oakwood 13

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers dominated the Oakwood Lady Panthers Wednesday in their second and final meeting of district.

Quarter Breakdown

Neches – 25 | 16 | 6 | 10

Oakwood – 3 | 2 | 6 | 2

Neches Scorers:

  • Lexi Rogers 14 points
  • Kacie Kimbrough 14 points
  • Emily Hill 10 points

Boys Basketball

Neches 50, Oakwood 35

NECHES – The Neches Tigers claimed the season series against the Oakwood Panthers Wednesday, 50-35, behind multiple scoring runs throughout the game.

Quarter Breakdown

Neches – 15 | 12 | 14 | 9

Oakwood – 14 | 7 | 9 | 5

Neches Scorers:

  • Jase Kincade 15 points

Oakwood Scorers:

  • Cooper Edgemon 19 points

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you