Boys Basketball

Neches 61, Laneville 36

NECHES – After having to postpone their Tuesday night matchup against Laneville due to a school power outtage, the Neches Tigers handled business Wednesday afternoon, 61-36, in a game where four of their five of their starters reach double figures.

Quarter Breakdown

NECHES – 17 | 10 | 13 | 11

LANEVILLE – 13 | 2 | 13 | 8

Neches Scorers:

  • Jase Kincade 14 points
  • John Snider 14 points
  • Mike Barrett 12 points
  • JT Rives 11 points
  • Coby Davilla 8 points

Next: Friday, vs. Apple Springs.

Girls Basketball

Neches 41, Laneville 19

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers came out the gate in dominant fashion against the Laneville Lady Yellowjackets Wednesday afternoon and maintained complete control of the game after building a 19-point first-quarter lead.

Led by Lexi Rogers and Kacie Kimbrough, the Lady Tigers took care of Laneville, 41-19.

Quarter Breakdown

NECHES – 19 | 7 | 8 | 7

LANEVILLE – 0 | 6 | 6 | 7

Neches Scorers:

  • Lexi Rogers 11 points
  • Kacie Kimbrough 10 points

Next: Friday, vs. Apple Springs.

