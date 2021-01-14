Boys Basketball
Neches 61, Laneville 36
NECHES – After having to postpone their Tuesday night matchup against Laneville due to a school power outtage, the Neches Tigers handled business Wednesday afternoon, 61-36, in a game where four of their five of their starters reach double figures.
Quarter Breakdown
NECHES – 17 | 10 | 13 | 11
LANEVILLE – 13 | 2 | 13 | 8
Neches Scorers:
- Jase Kincade 14 points
- John Snider 14 points
- Mike Barrett 12 points
- JT Rives 11 points
- Coby Davilla 8 points
Next: Friday, vs. Apple Springs.
Girls Basketball
Neches 41, Laneville 19
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers came out the gate in dominant fashion against the Laneville Lady Yellowjackets Wednesday afternoon and maintained complete control of the game after building a 19-point first-quarter lead.
Led by Lexi Rogers and Kacie Kimbrough, the Lady Tigers took care of Laneville, 41-19.
Quarter Breakdown
NECHES – 19 | 7 | 8 | 7
LANEVILLE – 0 | 6 | 6 | 7
Neches Scorers:
- Lexi Rogers 11 points
- Kacie Kimbrough 10 points
Next: Friday, vs. Apple Springs.
