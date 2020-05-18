Texas Hoop Insider released their final top-25 boys basketball rankings for the 2019-20 season. A pair of area teams received recognition amongst the ranks in the Grapeland Sandies and Neches Tigers.
Grapeland, led by all-state players BJ Lamb and Keizion Ashford, ranked fifth among 2A schools. They fell in behind top-ranked Martins Mill, second-ranked Shelbyville, Gruver and San Saba.
The Sandies were a win away from their second trip in four years to the UIL state basketball tournament following their 83-67 win over the Tenaha Tigers.
Grapeland's playoff run came to an end with a 72-65 loss against the Shelbyville Dragons. Shelbyville was to be matched up against Gruver in the state semifinals, while Martin's Mill was paired against San Saba.
Neches ranked just outside the top-20 at 21. The Tigers were taken down in the area round of the playoffs against Calvert, 57-55.
Calvert finished the season ranked 18th in class 1A and lost in the next round to state finalist LaPoynor. The top-five for LaPoynor rounded out with LaPoynor sitting number one, followed by: Slidell, Nazareth, Jayton and Waelder.
LaPoynor and Slidell was set to play each other in the 1A state championship game before the UIL suspended play.
For class 6A, the Duncanville Panthers sat atop their rankings as they looked for their second consecutive state title. Dickinson was ranked second with Wylie, SA Brandeis and Grand Prairi rounding at the top-five.
Duncanville was scheduled to play Brandeis in the state seminfinals with Dickinson and Wylie to follow.
Lancaster, Hightower, Wagner, Timberview and Sulphur Springs were the top five, from first to fifth, for 5A.
A familiar face ranked inside the top-10 for class 4A schools. Waxahachie Life, who won on a last-second buzzer beater against Palestine in the area round, ranked ninth.
Yates, Faith Family, Argyle, Stafford and Paris were the top five for 4A.
District 20-3A representative Crockett ranked seventh in class 3A. The Bulldogs swept Westwood, Elkhart and Frankston in route to an undefeated district season.
Madison, Cole, Coldspring, Peaster and Randolph round out the top five.
While many teams did not get to complete their basketball seasons on the court, the UIL honored the schools by awarding them gold medals. The school also received a special championship trophy.
