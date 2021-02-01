Palestine 55, Center 29
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats continue to roll through district play with their seventh win following a 55-29 victory over Center Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 3 | 12 | 20 | 20
Center – 7 | 6 | 11 | 5
Palestine Scorers:
- Ay'Lashia Fantroy 22 points
- Ja'Naa Johnson 14 points
Elkhart 44, Westwood 42
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks took the season sweep of the Westwood Lady Panthers Saturday after their 44-42 win at home.
Quarter Breakdown
Elkhart – 13 | 15 | 7 | 9
Westwood – 14 | 18 | 7 | 3
Elkhart Scorer:
- Haleigh Chapin 14 points
Westwood Scorer:
- Syd Coller 11 points
Frankston 57, Kerens 45
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens bounced back from their two-game slide with a 57-45 win over Kerens Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 11 | 18 | 14 | 14
Kerens – 11 | 8 | 14 | 5
Frankston Scorers:
- Abbie Ramsey 17 points
- Tia Billingsly 15 points
Grapeland 66, Leon 52
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes got their sixth straight win after beating Leon 66-52 in a district battle.
Grapeland Scorers:
- Chrsiti Shepherd 23 points
- Teira Jones 16 points
- Mary Jane Watson 14 points
Cayuga 33, Cross Roads 27
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats have won two of their past three games with their recent 33-27 win against Cross Roads Saturday.
Cayuga Scorers:
- Briley Shaw 9 points
- Aeron Thompson 9 points
Neches 60, Centerville 32
CENTERVILLE – The Neches Lady Tigers remain undefeated in district play following their 60-32 win against Centerville Friday.
Neches Scorers:
- Kacie Kimbrough 22 points
- Emily Hill 18 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.