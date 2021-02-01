Palestine Ladycats

Palesitne's Ay'Lashia Fantroy pushes a floater over the Center defense. Fantroy went for a game high 22 points in Friday night's win.

 JUWAN LEE

Palestine 55, Center 29

PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats continue to roll through district play with their seventh win following a 55-29 victory over Center Friday.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestine – 3 | 12 | 20 | 20

Center – 7 | 6 | 11 | 5

Palestine Scorers:

  • Ay'Lashia Fantroy 22 points
  • Ja'Naa Johnson 14 points

Elkhart 44, Westwood 42

ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks took the season sweep of the Westwood Lady Panthers Saturday after their 44-42 win at home.

Quarter Breakdown

Elkhart – 13 | 15 | 7 | 9

Westwood – 14 | 18 | 7 | 3

Elkhart Scorer:

  • Haleigh Chapin 14 points

Westwood Scorer:

  • Syd Coller 11 points

Frankston 57, Kerens 45

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens bounced back from their two-game slide with a 57-45 win over Kerens Friday.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 11 | 18 | 14 | 14

Kerens – 11 | 8 | 14 | 5

Frankston Scorers:

  • Abbie Ramsey 17 points
  • Tia Billingsly 15 points

Grapeland 66, Leon 52

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes got their sixth straight win after beating Leon 66-52 in a district battle.

Grapeland Scorers:

  • Chrsiti Shepherd 23 points
  • Teira Jones 16 points
  • Mary Jane Watson 14 points

Cayuga 33, Cross Roads 27

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats have won two of their past three games with their recent 33-27 win against Cross Roads Saturday.

Cayuga Scorers:

  • Briley Shaw 9 points
  • Aeron Thompson 9 points

Neches 60, Centerville 32

CENTERVILLE – The Neches Lady Tigers remain undefeated in district play following their 60-32 win against Centerville Friday.

Neches Scorers:

  • Kacie Kimbrough 22 points
  • Emily Hill 18 points

