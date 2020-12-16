Palestine Wildcats

Dmyzjean Martin sets up the Palestine offense against the Whitehouse Wildcats Tuesday.

Palestine 52, Whitehosue 37

PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats picked up another home victory behind Dreyon Barrett's 16 points against the Whitehosue Wildcats.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestinte – 19 | 9 | 12 | 12

Whitehouse – 7 | 10 | 11 | 9

Palestine Scorers:

  • Dreyon Barrett 16 points
  • Kendrick Barrett 8 points

Fairfield 79, Westwood 60

PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers fell, 79-60, in their district opener against the Fairfield Eagles.

Quarter Breakdown

Fairfield – 21 | 18 | 13 | 27

Westwood – 16 | 17 | 11 | 16

Westwood Scorers:

  • Devonte Downie 23 points
  • Aaron Johnson 17 points
  • Brody Mclleland 16 points

Crockett 86, Elkhart 39

CROCKETT – The Elkhart Elks were taking down by the Crockett Bulldogs, 86-39, in their district opener Tuesday.

Quarter Breakdown

Crockett – 25 | 25 | 18 | 18

Elkhart – 10 | 9 | 9 | 11

Elkhart Scorers:

  • Cale Starr 28 points
  • RJ Moore 7 points

Troup 40, Frankston 31

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians were outlasted late in the fourth quarter against the Troup Tigers as the Tigers were able to go 9-of-10 from the free throw line down the stretch.

Quarter Breakdown

Troup – 5 | 9 | 9 | 17

Frankston – 7 | 5 | 11 | 8

Frankston Scorers

  • Cael Bruno 16 points
  • Caleb Ramsey 9 points

Cayuga 69, New Summerfield 58

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats got back on track Tuesday night as they picked up an 11-point win over New Summerfield.

Quarter Breakdown

Cayuga – 17 | 23 | 16 | 13

New Summerfield – 6 | 12 | 17 | 23

Cayuga Scorers:

  • Charles Carroll 25 points
  • Kirby Murray 12 points

