Palestine 52, Whitehosue 37
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats picked up another home victory behind Dreyon Barrett's 16 points against the Whitehosue Wildcats.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestinte – 19 | 9 | 12 | 12
Whitehouse – 7 | 10 | 11 | 9
Palestine Scorers:
- Dreyon Barrett 16 points
- Kendrick Barrett 8 points
Fairfield 79, Westwood 60
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers fell, 79-60, in their district opener against the Fairfield Eagles.
Quarter Breakdown
Fairfield – 21 | 18 | 13 | 27
Westwood – 16 | 17 | 11 | 16
Westwood Scorers:
- Devonte Downie 23 points
- Aaron Johnson 17 points
- Brody Mclleland 16 points
Crockett 86, Elkhart 39
CROCKETT – The Elkhart Elks were taking down by the Crockett Bulldogs, 86-39, in their district opener Tuesday.
Quarter Breakdown
Crockett – 25 | 25 | 18 | 18
Elkhart – 10 | 9 | 9 | 11
Elkhart Scorers:
- Cale Starr 28 points
- RJ Moore 7 points
Troup 40, Frankston 31
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians were outlasted late in the fourth quarter against the Troup Tigers as the Tigers were able to go 9-of-10 from the free throw line down the stretch.
Quarter Breakdown
Troup – 5 | 9 | 9 | 17
Frankston – 7 | 5 | 11 | 8
Frankston Scorers
- Cael Bruno 16 points
- Caleb Ramsey 9 points
Cayuga 69, New Summerfield 58
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats got back on track Tuesday night as they picked up an 11-point win over New Summerfield.
Quarter Breakdown
Cayuga – 17 | 23 | 16 | 13
New Summerfield – 6 | 12 | 17 | 23
Cayuga Scorers:
- Charles Carroll 25 points
- Kirby Murray 12 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.