District 19-4A
Mexia 60, Palestine 50
MEXIA – The Palestine Wildcats dropped their second consecutive district game Tuesday, 60-50, against Mexia. Individual stats were not reported. The Wildcats will attempt to end their two-game slide Tuesday, at home, against Madisonville.
District 20-3A
Elkhart 70, Groesbeck 50
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks scored a season-high 70 points Tuesday night en route to their 20-point victory over Groesbeck at home.
The Starr brothers led the Elks in scoring. Cade had 22, while Cale added 18. Ky Thomas also put up 18 on the night.
The Elks (17-14, 6-3) travel to Frankston Friday to play the Indians.
Crockett 58, Frankston 36
CROCKETT – The Frankston Indians continue to go back-and-forth in the win-loss column as they fell to the Crockett Bulldogs Tuesday, 58-36.
Individual stats were not reported.
The Indians (7-16, 3-5) will host the Elkhart Elks Friday.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 79, Leon 37
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies came out of their district bye still riding high on momentum. All five starters scored in the double digits as they clinched their 10th straight win.
The Sandies travel to Centerville Friday.
Districct 19-2A
Kerens 46, Cayuga 45
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats dropped their third straight Tuesday, 46-45, against Kerens at home.
Charlie Carroll led the Wildcats with 17 points.
The Wildcats (15-7, 3-3) travel to Frost Tuesday.
District 28-1A
Oakwood 63, Apple Springs 27
APPLE SPRINGS – The Oakwood Panthers opened a commanding first-half lead Tuesday against Apple Springs, which led them to a 63-27 victory.
Jeremiah Sargent continues to lead the Panthers offensive attack as he had 23 points on the night. Key'Undre Davis followed behind him with 12.
Oakwood (9-10, 7-5) will host Chireno Friday.
Neches 69, Chireno 38
CHIRENO – The Neches Tigers stacked their third straight win together following their 69-38 win over Chireno Friday.
Carlos Quistian led the way with 20 points on the night, while Aaron Deckard added 17.
The Tigers (19-8, 10-3) host Centerville Friday.
