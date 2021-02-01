Palestine 54, Center 39
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats welcomed head coach J.J. Johnson back to the sidelines Friday as they picked up a 54-39 win over the Center Roughriders.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 12 | 17 | 17 | 8
Center – 6 | 14 | 8 | 11
Palestine Scorers:
- Dreyon Barrett 15 points
- Elvin Calhoun 11 points
Grapeland 88, Leon 33
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies picked up their ninth consecutive district win to remain undefeated in league play. The demolished Leon, 80-33.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 33 | 29 | 8 | 10
Leon – 5 | 18 | 0 | 10
Grapeland Scorers:
- Cadarian Wiley 22 points
- Keizion Ashford 17 points
- Omarian Wiley 13 points
- BJ Lamb 12 points
Frankston 50, Kerens 31
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians move to .500 in district (3-3) following their 50-31 win over Kerens Friday.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 16 | 13 | 13 | 8
Kerens – 2 | 16 | 7 | 6
Frankston Scorers:
- Cael Bruno 20 points
- Brink Bizzell 9 points
- Caleb Ramsey 8 points
Cayuga 92, Cross roads 41
MALAKOFF – The Cayuga Wildcats picked up their second win in their pat three games after blowing past Cross Roads, 92-41. Individual stats were not submitted for this game.
Neches 57, Centerville 42
CNETERVILLE – The Neches Tigers grabbed their second straight win with their 57-42 win over the Centerville Tigers Friday.
Neches Scorers:
- Jase Kincade 15 points
- John Snider 12 points
- Mike Barrett 12 points
- Coby Davilla 10 points
