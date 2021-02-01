Dreyon Barrett

Palestine's Dreyon Barrett (11) flies in for an attempted fast break dunk against a Center defender. Barrett finished with a team high of 15 points in their win.

 JUWAN LEE

Palestine 54, Center 39

PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats welcomed head coach J.J. Johnson back to the sidelines Friday as they picked up a 54-39 win over the Center Roughriders.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestine – 12 | 17 | 17 | 8

Center – 6 | 14 | 8 | 11

Palestine Scorers:

  • Dreyon Barrett 15 points
  • Elvin Calhoun 11 points

Grapeland 88, Leon 33

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies picked up their ninth consecutive district win to remain undefeated in league play. The demolished Leon, 80-33.

Quarter Breakdown

Grapeland – 33 | 29 | 8 | 10

Leon – 5 | 18 | 0 | 10

Grapeland Scorers:

  • Cadarian Wiley 22 points
  • Keizion Ashford 17 points
  • Omarian Wiley 13 points
  • BJ Lamb 12 points

Frankston 50, Kerens 31

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians move to .500 in district (3-3) following their 50-31 win over Kerens Friday.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 16 | 13 | 13 | 8

Kerens – 2 | 16 | 7 | 6

Frankston Scorers:

  • Cael Bruno 20 points
  • Brink Bizzell 9 points
  • Caleb Ramsey 8 points

Cayuga 92, Cross roads 41

MALAKOFF – The Cayuga Wildcats picked up their second win in their pat three games after blowing past Cross Roads, 92-41. Individual stats were not submitted for this game.

Neches 57, Centerville 42

CNETERVILLE – The Neches Tigers grabbed their second straight win with their 57-42 win over the Centerville Tigers Friday.

Neches Scorers:

  • Jase Kincade 15 points
  • John Snider 12 points
  • Mike Barrett 12 points
  • Coby Davilla 10 points

