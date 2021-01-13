Palestine 46, Center 37
CENTER – The Palestine Ladycats stacked their second district win together behind a 21-point fourth quarter in their 46-37 win over Center Tuesday night.
Quarter Breakdown
Palestine – 12 | 7 | 6 | 21
Center – 15 | 6 | 8 | 7
Palestine Scorers:
- Ay'Lasia Fantroy 21 points
- Ja'Mya Reeves 13 points
Next: Friday, at Hudson
Groesbeck 56, Westwood 12
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers were overpowered Tuesday at home against the Groesbeck Lady Goats as they lost 56-12.
Westwood's Jaysa Coney led the Lady Panthers in scoring with eight points.
Next: Friday, vs. Buffalo.
Elkhart 38, Buffalo 33
BUFFALO – The Elkhart Lady Elks picked up their second district win Tuesday, 38-33, behind the scoring efforts of Haleigh Chapin and Kassidy Thomas.
Quarter Breakdown
Elkhart – 11 | 6 | 13 | 8
Buffalo – 9 | 9 | 6 | 9
Elkhart Scorers
- Haleigh Chapin 11 points
- Kassidy Thomas 11 points
Next: Friday, at Franklin.
Frankston 53, Kerens 25
KERENS – The Frankston Maidens secured their first district win Tuesday on the road against the Kerens Ladycats, 53-25.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 8 | 22 | 10 | 13
Kerens – 1 | 7 | 3 | 14
Frankston Scorers:
- Abbie Ramsey 16 points
- Maggie Caveness 11 points
Next: Friday, vs. Cayuga.
Cayuga 56, Cross Roads 30
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats dominated Cross Roads Tuesday night for the first district win of the season.
Cayuga Scorers:
- Briley Shaw 24 points
- Mackenzie Legard 11 points
Next: Friday, at Frankston.
