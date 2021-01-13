Palestine Ladycats

Palestine's Ay'Lasia Fantroy (4) and Ja'Mya Reeves (11) combined for 34 points in the Ladycats 46-37 win against Center.

 JUWAN LEE

Palestine 46, Center 37

CENTER – The Palestine Ladycats stacked their second district win together behind a 21-point fourth quarter in their 46-37 win over Center Tuesday night.

Quarter Breakdown

Palestine – 12 | 7 | 6 | 21

Center – 15 | 6 | 8 | 7

Palestine Scorers:

  • Ay'Lasia Fantroy 21 points
  • Ja'Mya Reeves 13 points

Next: Friday, at Hudson

Groesbeck 56, Westwood 12

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers were overpowered Tuesday at home against the Groesbeck Lady Goats as they lost 56-12.

Westwood's Jaysa Coney led the Lady Panthers in scoring with eight points.

Next: Friday, vs. Buffalo.

Elkhart 38, Buffalo 33

BUFFALO – The Elkhart Lady Elks picked up their second district win Tuesday, 38-33, behind the scoring efforts of Haleigh Chapin and Kassidy Thomas.

Quarter Breakdown

Elkhart – 11 | 6 | 13 | 8

Buffalo – 9 | 9 | 6 | 9

Elkhart Scorers

  • Haleigh Chapin 11 points
  • Kassidy Thomas 11 points

Next: Friday, at Franklin.

Frankston 53, Kerens 25

KERENS – The Frankston Maidens secured their first district win Tuesday on the road against the Kerens Ladycats, 53-25.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 8 | 22 | 10 | 13

Kerens – 1 | 7 | 3 | 14

Frankston Scorers:

  • Abbie Ramsey 16 points
  • Maggie Caveness 11 points

Next: Friday, vs. Cayuga.

Cayuga 56, Cross Roads 30

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats dominated Cross Roads Tuesday night for the first district win of the season.

Cayuga Scorers:

  • Briley Shaw 24 points
  • Mackenzie Legard 11 points

Next: Friday, at Frankston.

