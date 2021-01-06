Palestine Ladycats
JUWAN LEE

Carthage 53, Palestine 50

CARTHAGE – The Palestine Ladycats suffered a district opener loss at the hands of the Carthage Lady Bulldogs, 53-50.

Quarter Breakdown

Carthage – 5 | 17 | 18 | 13

Palestine – 13 | 12 | 15 | 10

Palestine Scorers:

  • Ay'Lasia Fantroy 22 points
  • Corian Hudson 10 points

Groesbeck 60, Elkhart 27

GROESBECK – The Lady Elks fell in Tuesday night's contest against Groesbeck, 60-27, behind a high-scoring first half from the Lady Goats.

Quarter Breakdown

Groesbeck – 16 | 18 | 10 | 16

Elkhart – 7 | 9 | 7 | 9

Elkhart Scorers:

  • Taylor Teems 10 points
  • Haleigh Chapin 9 points

LaPoynor 65, Frankston 49

LAPOYNOR – The sizable first-half deficit resulted in a 65-49 lost for the Frankston Maidens Tuesday night.

Quarter Breakdown

LaPoynor – 20 | 17 | 7 | 21

Frankston – 8 | 11 | 12 | 18

Frankston Scorers:

  • Abbie Ramsey 14 points
  • Brianna Looney 10 points

Kerens 24, Cayuga 21

CAYUGA – A low-scoring affair fell in favor of Kerens as Cayuga lost 24-21.

Cayuga Scorers:

  • Maddie Mills 6 points
  • Grace Gotcher 5 points
  • Briley Shaw 4 points

