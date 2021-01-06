Carthage 53, Palestine 50
CARTHAGE – The Palestine Ladycats suffered a district opener loss at the hands of the Carthage Lady Bulldogs, 53-50.
Quarter Breakdown
Carthage – 5 | 17 | 18 | 13
Palestine – 13 | 12 | 15 | 10
Palestine Scorers:
- Ay'Lasia Fantroy 22 points
- Corian Hudson 10 points
Groesbeck 60, Elkhart 27
GROESBECK – The Lady Elks fell in Tuesday night's contest against Groesbeck, 60-27, behind a high-scoring first half from the Lady Goats.
Quarter Breakdown
Groesbeck – 16 | 18 | 10 | 16
Elkhart – 7 | 9 | 7 | 9
Elkhart Scorers:
- Taylor Teems 10 points
- Haleigh Chapin 9 points
LaPoynor 65, Frankston 49
LAPOYNOR – The sizable first-half deficit resulted in a 65-49 lost for the Frankston Maidens Tuesday night.
Quarter Breakdown
LaPoynor – 20 | 17 | 7 | 21
Frankston – 8 | 11 | 12 | 18
Frankston Scorers:
- Abbie Ramsey 14 points
- Brianna Looney 10 points
Kerens 24, Cayuga 21
CAYUGA – A low-scoring affair fell in favor of Kerens as Cayuga lost 24-21.
Cayuga Scorers:
- Maddie Mills 6 points
- Grace Gotcher 5 points
- Briley Shaw 4 points
