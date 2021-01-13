Center 66, Palestine 46
CENTER – The Palestine Wildcats dropped their district opener to the Center Roughriders, 68-46, Tuesday night on the road.
Quarter Breakdown
Center – 14 | 12 | 18 | 24
Palestine – 7 | 11 | 12 | 16
Individual stats will be updated once received from coach.
Next: Friday, at Hudson.
Buffalo 55, Elkhart 52
BUFFALO – The Elkhart Elks remain winless in district following their lost at the hands of the Buffalo Bison Tuesday, 55-52.
Quarter Breakdown
Buffalo – 12 | 8 | 15 | 19
Elkhart – 8 | 18 | 15 | 11
Elkhart Scorers:
- Josh Davis 14 points
- Wyett Thomas 11 points
- Cale Starr 10 points
Friday, at Franklin.
Grapeland 82, Lovelady 50
LOVELADY – The Grapeland Sandies secured their third win of district following another dominant performance against Lovelady, 82-50.
Quarter Breakdown
Grapeland – 19 | 25 | 21 | 17
Lovelady – 12 | 11 | 14 | 13
Grapeland Scorers:
- Riley Murchison 17 points
- Omarian Wiley 14 points
- Keizion Ashford 13 points
- BJ Lamb 12 points
- Cadarian Wiley 11 points
Next: Friday, at Anderson-Shiro.
Frankston 34, Kerens 31
KERENS – The Frankston Indians won a low-scoring affair Tuesday against Kerens for their first district win of the season.
Quarter Breakdown
Frankston – 7 | 10 | 10 | 7
Kerens – 5 | 6 | 11 | 9
Frankston Scorers:
- Isaiah Allen 13 points
- Cael Bruno 10 points
Next: Friday, vs. Cayuga
Oakwood 52, Apple Springs 15
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Panthers put together an impressive effort against Apple Springs Tuesday in a controlling 52-15 win.
Quarter Breakdown
Oakwood – 19 | 13 | 11 | 9
Apple Springs – 3 | 6 | 2 | 4
Oakwood Scorers:
- Isaiah Jacobs 16 points
- Galton Winston 13 points
