Center 66, Palestine 46

CENTER – The Palestine Wildcats dropped their district opener to the Center Roughriders, 68-46, Tuesday night on the road.

Quarter Breakdown

Center – 14 | 12 | 18 | 24

Palestine – 7 | 11 | 12 | 16

Individual stats will be updated once received from coach.

Next: Friday, at Hudson.

Buffalo 55, Elkhart 52

BUFFALO – The Elkhart Elks remain winless in district following their lost at the hands of the Buffalo Bison Tuesday, 55-52.

Quarter Breakdown

Buffalo – 12 | 8 | 15 | 19

Elkhart – 8 | 18 | 15 | 11

Elkhart Scorers:

  • Josh Davis 14 points
  • Wyett Thomas 11 points
  • Cale Starr 10 points

Friday, at Franklin.

Grapeland 82, Lovelady 50

LOVELADY – The Grapeland Sandies secured their third win of district following another dominant performance against Lovelady, 82-50.

Quarter Breakdown

Grapeland – 19 | 25 | 21 | 17

Lovelady – 12 | 11 | 14 | 13

Grapeland Scorers:

  • Riley Murchison 17 points
  • Omarian Wiley 14 points
  • Keizion Ashford 13 points
  • BJ Lamb 12 points
  • Cadarian Wiley 11 points

Next: Friday, at Anderson-Shiro.

Frankston 34, Kerens 31

KERENS – The Frankston Indians won a low-scoring affair Tuesday against Kerens for their first district win of the season.

Quarter Breakdown

Frankston – 7 | 10 | 10 | 7

Kerens – 5 | 6 | 11 | 9

Frankston Scorers:

  • Isaiah Allen 13 points
  • Cael Bruno 10 points

Next: Friday, vs. Cayuga

Oakwood 52, Apple Springs 15

OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Panthers put together an impressive effort against Apple Springs Tuesday in a controlling 52-15 win.

Quarter Breakdown

Oakwood – 19 | 13 | 11 | 9

Apple Springs – 3 | 6 | 2 | 4

Oakwood Scorers:

  • Isaiah Jacobs 16 points
  • Galton Winston 13 points

